ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mckinney, TX

‘Power Rangers’ Star Faces 20 Years in Prison for Alleged COVID Fraud

extratv
extratv
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0LPhKI_0flDbDXg00

Austin St. John, who starred in “Mighty Morphin Power Rangers,” was arrested this week for COVID-related fraud.

People reports St. John was taken into custody during an FBI raid on his home Thursday in McKinney, Texas.

A federal indictment shared by the U.S. Attorney’s Office Eastern District of Texas reveals the actor, real name Jason Lawrence Geiger, was among 18 people arrested for attempting to defraud the Small Business Administration's Paycheck Protection Program. The indictment “charges the defendants with conspiracy to commit wire fraud.” They each face 20 years in prison.

The program was meant to provide relief funds for businesses, but the indictment alleges two defendants, Michael Hill and Andrew Moran, led “a scheme to defraud lenders.”

The indictment states, “Hill is alleged to have recruited co-conspirators to use an existing business or create a business to submit applications to obtain PPP funding. Once enlisted, Moran is alleged to have assisted his co-conspirators with the application paperwork, including fabricating supporting documentation and submitting the application through the online portals.”

Altogether the group allegedly acquired $3.5 million via 16 loans and used the funds primarily on “personal purchases” and investments in “foreign exchange markets.”

The star is known as the Red Power Ranger Jason Lee Scott and has been with the franchise since the 90s. The 47-year-old most recently provided the voice for the Red Power Ranger in the video game “Power Rangers: Battle for the Grid” in 2019.

St. John has not commented on the case.

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
Local
Texas Coronavirus
Mckinney, TX
Crime & Safety
City
Mckinney, TX
Local
Texas Crime & Safety
City
Star, TX
wrestlingrumors.net

WWE Hall Of Famer Arrested, Facing 30 Years In Prison

That is not a good way to go. There are a lot of names that have come up throughout the history of wrestling and some of them are rather famous. Unfortunately, some of them are more infamous than famous, often for things that are not exactly positive. That is the case with a certain WWE Hall of Famer and now things have gotten a lot worse than they were just a few months ago.
ORMOND BEACH, FL
Complex

Woman Receives 95-Year Sentence in Murder of Girlfriend Who Survived Being Shot 8 Times in Initial Hit Attempt

A New Jersey woman has received a 95-year sentence after being convicted on multiple charges in connection with the murder of her girlfriend. The multipronged case, which dates back to 2015, was described by Superior Court Judge David F. Bauman of Monmouth County this month—according to a recent report from the Associated Press—as one of “cold-hearted depravity” at the hands of 38-year-old Jennifer Sweeney.
MONMOUTH COUNTY, NJ
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Power Rangers#Fraud#Fbi#Prison#Covid
WRBL News 3

3 sentenced for their roles in $24 million Mobile drug empire

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Three men who worked under a Mobile drug kingpin were sentenced for their involvement in the multi-million dollar empire. The United States Attorney’s Office, Southern District of Alabama released the information on their website. More News from WRBL Eric Alonzo Windham, Terrance Santez Malik Watkins and Willie Demarcus Oliver were sentenced after […]
MOBILE, AL
Bossip

No: Killer Ex-Cop Derek Chauvin Begs Appeals Court To Overturn His Conviction For George Floyd Murder

Derek Chauvin Files For Appeal For George Floyd Murder Conviction. Despite being convicted by a jury of his peers, despite being on video camera doing it, despite the fact that Helen Keller, Ray Charles, and Stevie Wonder can all see a clear and obvious murder, former Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin still doesn’t think that he’s responsible for the death of George Floyd. Ah, to be a white man.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
Reuters

Some U.S. inmates released under COVID protocols challenge orders to return to prison

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - Nordia Tompkins was serving a seven-year sentence for a drug charge in June 2020 when the U.S. federal Bureau of Prisons released her to home confinement under the terms of a law passed by Congress to slow the spread of COVID-19. The 37-year-old mother of two began settling back into her life north of New York City, pursuing studies for a new career in cosmetology. That changed a year later when she stopped at a store to fix her broken cell phone, an errand the Bureau of Prisons (BOP) ruled violated the terms of her confinement, though Tompkins said she told officials of her plans.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
PPP
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
CBS News

Man confesses to killing woman in 2001, leads police to body: "She was still there in the same suitcase he had put her in"

Police in Alabama say a South Carolina truck driver has confessed to killing a woman who disappeared 21 years ago and to hiding her body in a suitcase. Police in Bessemer, Alabama told news outlets that South Carolina native Brian Jones traveled back to Alabama last month and admitted to killing 41-year-old Janet Luxford in 2001. He then led investigators to a green suitcase with bones inside, police said.
BESSEMER, AL
Reason.com

Sheriff Agrees To Stop Stealing Cannabis Cash From Armored Cars, Saying His Deputies 'Are Not Highway Robbers'

Empyreal Logistics, a Pennsylvania-based company that transports cash from state-licensed marijuana businesses, has reached a settlement with the San Bernardino County, California, Sheriff's Department, which had seized more than $1 million from Empyreal's armored cars. The Justice Department, which was holding the money pending federal forfeiture, agreed to return all of it last month. According to a joint statement that Empyreal and the sheriff's department issued on Friday, "both parties understand that each [was] acting in good faith when the stops were conducted and have come to an understanding that will enable both sides to move forward amicably."
SAN BERNARDINO COUNTY, CA
Daily Mail

Mafia boss, 70, who quit the mob after making $8 million a week claims his 'business-minded' associates weren't all thugs and says violence is an 'unwanted part of the life'

An ex-Mafia member has claimed that his associates were 'business-minded people' and that violence is an 'unwanted' part of life in the mob. Speaking on This Morning to Phillip Schofield and Rochelle Humes, Michael Franzese, 70, from Brooklyn, said: 'It's part of the life. If you are part of that life you are part of the violence.
PUBLIC SAFETY
WTAJ

WWE Legend jailed for homicide in DUI crash, bail revoked

VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. (WTAJ) –DUI charges are the least concern right now for a WWE Legend that was involved in a deadly car crash as she’s now facing homicide charges, according to recent court documents. Tamara Sythch, better known as her WWE persona Sunny, was arrested May 6 and placed in prison for homicide, DUI, […]
VOLUSIA COUNTY, FL
WJW FOX 8 News Cleveland

Judge reverses decision to free convicted Sandusky killer

SANDUSKY, Ohio (WJW) –  A convicted killer will remain behind bars for at least the next several months. Erie County Common Pleas Court Judge Tygh Tone on Wednesday reversed his March order granting the release of 57-year-old DeWitt McDonald Jr. The decision came a month after a special prosecutor with the state attorney general’s office appealed […]
SANDUSKY, OH
extratv

extratv

69K+
Followers
4K+
Post
32M+
Views
ABOUT

Extra has the hottest celebrity and entertainment news, photos, gossip, scandals, videos, games, music, movies, television, star sightings and more!

 https://extratv.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy