Settlement Follows Allegations of False Advertising in Fuel Economy, Payload Capacity of Certain Vehicles. Chicago — Attorney General Kwame Raoul today announced a $19.2 million settlement with Ford Motor Company (Ford), which resolves allegations the automaker falsely advertised the real-world fuel economy of its C-Max hybrids and the payload capacity of certain Super Duty pickup trucks. The relief is the result of a bipartisan multistate investigation and part of a settlement agreement negotiated by an executive committee of states that included Illinois.

CHICAGO, IL ・ 2 DAYS AGO