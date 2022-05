Husband and wife restaurant owners, Robyn and Zak Wallace are a couple making history as the first Black-owned food truck to operate at Walt Disney World. The Wallaces are the owners of Local Green, a vegetarian restaurant in Atlanta, which they launched together in 2017. This past March, they opened their first Local Green food truck at Disney Springs. Like its brick-and-mortar location, the food truck offers vegan, vegetarian and pescatarian dishes.

ATLANTA, GA ・ 4 DAYS AGO