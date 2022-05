INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — The buzz around the IndyCar paddock all month has been about how strong Chip Ganassi’s cars are. Their star-studded cast of drivers backed that up by placing all five cars in Sunday’s Fast 12 event, meaning all five members of the powerhouse program will start on the first three rows for the 106th Indianapolis 500.

