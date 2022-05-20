ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Motley Crue’s Vince Neil Joins Classless Act on New Song

By Ultimate Classic Rock Staff
 4 days ago
Los Angeles rockers Classless Act — who will open for Motley Crue, Def Leppard, Poison and Joan Jett on their summer 2022 tour — recruited Vince Neil for their new song, also titled "Classless Act." The Motley Crue singer appears at the 1:30 mark, snarling a vocal...

