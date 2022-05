(SUMMIT, NJ) -- The Visual Arts Center of New Jersey (VACNJ) has announced the hiring of Kristen Evangelista as its new Director of Exhibitions, effective June 1, 2022. Evangelista will join VACNJ after serving as Director of the William Paterson University Galleries for nearly a decade. "I am delighted to welcome Kristen as the new Director of Exhibitions,” said VACNJ Executive Director, Melanie Cohn. “Kristen’s knowledge of art and depth of experience as a curator is matched by her community focus and her love of working with contemporary artists. These qualities make her the perfect choice to lead the museum program for the Art Center."

