ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Los Angeles, CA

Kim Kardashian Rushes To Court After Receiving Bomb Threat

By Ryan Naumann
RadarOnline
RadarOnline
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=35SyGr_0flDXNR600

Kim Kardashian has concerns for her safety and pleaded with a judge to grant her a restraining order against a man who threatened to blow up her office building.

According to court documents filed in Los Angeles Superior Court, the reality star's powerhouse attorney Shawn Holley filed a petition on Friday.

Article continues below advertisement

The man who made the alleged threats is named David Resendiz. The Skims mogul said she had never met the man but that didn't stop him from sending her over 80 threatening letters.

The mail was sent to her private home and office addresses that Resendiz somehow obtained. In the docs, Kardashian claimed the person made threats against her children and talked about her "intimate relationships."

Pete Davidson was not named in the filing.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1JVo7e_0flDXNR600

Article continues below advertisement

Kardashian accused the man of making delusional claims about her. She said many of the letters made "distributing sexual references."

Sources told The Blast that Kardashian’s security team contacted law enforcement and handed over the letters.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0V8894_0flDXNR600

Article continues below advertisement

The judge had yet to sign off on the restraining order request but will likely grant a temporary order.

This is not the first time Kardashian had to deal with a scary stalker. Last year, a man named Nicholas Constanza was detained at the reality star’s Hidden Hills home.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4A19Ay_0flDXNR600

Article continues below advertisement

In the past, Constanza had allegedly harassed Kardashian by sending her gifts like a diamond ring and the plan-B pill.

Constanza had previously shown up at Kardashian’s mansion and tried to hop the gate. The court granted Kardashian a five-year restraining order.

Earlier in the year, Kardashian obtained a restraining order against another alleged stalker named Charles Peter Zelenoff — that ordered the man to stay 100 yards away from her.

In court docs, the mogul said the man claimed to be in love with her and would show up outside her home to film videos.

Kardashian was also famously robbed at gunpoint in Paris in 2016 where suspects took over $9 million in jewelry. The Hulu star previously spoke about how the incident changed her life forever and made her become more cautious about threats.

Comments / 2

Related
The US Sun

Kim Kardashian fans think Pete Davidson dropped a clue he’s secretly LIVING with star & her four kids in $60M LA mansion

PETE Davidson may be living in Los Angeles now after fans claim he dropped a big clue he's secretly living with girlfriend Kim Kardashian. During his recent stand-up return at the Netflix Is A Joke festival, the SNL funnyman took a few shots at Kim's ex-husband, Kanye West, before launching into one joke about the rapper becoming his family's housekeeper.
LOS ANGELES, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Los Angeles, CA
Entertainment
City
Los Angeles, CA
Local
California Entertainment
City
Hidden Hills, CA
hotnewhiphop.com

Chaney Jones Gets Kanye West's Name Tattooed

Kanye West and Chaney Jones sparked dating rumors back in February after being spotted together numerous times. Since then, the couple has gotten pretty cozy. They've been seen on several dates, went on a baecation to Japan, and the Donda artist even bought her a $275,000 Birkin bag. It's safe...
CELEBRITIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Kim Kardashian
Person
Pete Davidson
E! News

See Kylie Jenner’s New Son and Her Daughter Stormi Cameo in Her Met Gala Video

Watch: Met Gala RECAP: Kim Loses 16 Lbs., Kourt's Theme & WTF Fashion. Married to the Met—and to the mom life. On May 4, Kylie Jenner—who wore a bridal-inspired look to the 2022 Met Gala—posted a behind-the-scenes YouTube video called Married to the Met. The montage gave a peek inside the crew who were by Kylie's side ahead of the May 2 event, including Kylie's daughter Stormi Webster, 4, and Kylie's son, 3 months, who was formerly named Wolf Webster. Kylie shares both children with boyfriend Travis Scott.
CELEBRITIES
HollywoodLife

Gwyneth Paltrow’s Look-A-Like Daughter Apple Stuns In White Gown On Her 18th Birthday

Gwyneth Paltrow gushed about her baby girl, Apple, on her 18th birthday! The Oscar winner, 49, took to her Instagram on Saturday, May 14, to share a heartwarming tribute to her look-a-like daughter, whom she shares with her Coldplay lead singer ex Chris Martin. The sweet message included a stunning photo of Apple posing in a mirror as she slayed in a gorgeous white gown. They grow up so fast!
CELEBRITIES
E! News

Kim Kardashian Reveals Psalm West's Stunning Emerald Birthday Bling

Watch: Kim Kardashian Throws Psalm West Hulk-Themed 3rd Birthday Party. Now that's a hulk of a necklace. Kim Kardashian shared a photo of the sparkly new chain her son Psalm West received for his third birthday on May 9. The blinged-out b-day gift appeared to feature a string of emeralds with a giant P-shaped pendant.
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Bomb Threat
Page Six

Pete Davidson saves Kim Kardashian from a fall at WH Correspondents’ Dinner

She’s falling for him. Pete Davidson held onto Kim Kardashian after she slipped while walking into the 2022 White House Correspondents’ Dinner on Saturday. Kardashian and Davidson were holding hands when she seemingly stumbled back and tightly grabbed onto her boo to keep her from falling in the lobby of the Washington Hilton Hotel. “I literally just saw Kim Kardashian and Pete Davison and she almost fell,” an eyewitness captioned a video on Twitter. The Skims founder, 41, and the “Saturday Night Live” comedian, 28, made their red carpet debut as a couple at the Washington, DC event. Kardashian stunned in a sparkly silver Balenciaga gown and Lorraine...
WASHINGTON, DC
Footwear News

Kim Kardashian Dances in Hidden Heels at Kourtney Kardashian & Travis Barker’s Wedding Party With North West

Click here to read the full article. Kim Kardashian and her extensive family celebrate Travis Barker and Kourtney Kardashian’s wedding on Saturday. The colorful after-party was captured by Kim and her 8-year-old daughter North West on their shared TikTok account. With phone in hand, West recorded her family dancing to music and fooling around while colorful lights and music filled the background. Kim made multiple appearances in the video, waving to her daughter, dancing and smiling. @kimandnorth ♬ We Are Family (1995 Remaster) – Sister Sledge Kardashian wore a black turtleneck jumpsuit underneath a crystal-embellished top and matching shorts....
MUSIC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Celebrities
The Independent

Johnny Depp laughs as Amber Heard tells court he was allowed to ‘take off his own boots’

Johnny Depp chuckled as Amber Heard told the court that he was allowed to “take off his own boots”. The defamation trial between Mr Depp and Ms Heard began on 11 April in Fairfax, Virginia following Mr Depp’s lawsuit against his ex-wife in March 2019. Mr Depp is arguing that she defamed him in a December 2018 op-ed published in The Washington Post titled “I spoke up against sexual violence — and faced our culture’s wrath. That has to change”.Mr Depp testified earlier in the trial that they had a ritual which involved Ms Heard bringing him a glass...
CELEBRITIES
HollywoodLife

North West, 8, Uses $250 Versace Basketball Heading To Game With Mom Kim Kardashian: Photos

With Kanye West and Kim Kardashian as her parents, it’s no surprise that North, 8, is already a burgeoning fashion icon! The eldest West sibling was spotted heading to her basketball game with mom Kim on Saturday, May 14 using none other than a Versace Barocco print basketball, priced at $250 USD (for reference, a regular ball will run between $30 – $60). North was all ready to go in her black jersey and striped shorts, along with a black pair of sneakers.
CELEBRITIES
RadarOnline

RadarOnline

276
Followers
139
Post
28K+
Views
ABOUT

Gossip too good to wait for. We follow the stars so you don't have to.

 https://radaronline.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy