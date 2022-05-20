Kim Kardashian Rushes To Court After Receiving Bomb Threat

Kim Kardashian has concerns for her safety and pleaded with a judge to grant her a restraining order against a man who threatened to blow up her office building.

According to court documents filed in Los Angeles Superior Court, the reality star's powerhouse attorney Shawn Holley filed a petition on Friday.

The man who made the alleged threats is named David Resendiz. The Skims mogul said she had never met the man but that didn't stop him from sending her over 80 threatening letters.

The mail was sent to her private home and office addresses that Resendiz somehow obtained. In the docs, Kardashian claimed the person made threats against her children and talked about her "intimate relationships."

Pete Davidson was not named in the filing.

Kardashian accused the man of making delusional claims about her. She said many of the letters made "distributing sexual references."

Sources told The Blast that Kardashian’s security team contacted law enforcement and handed over the letters.

The judge had yet to sign off on the restraining order request but will likely grant a temporary order.

This is not the first time Kardashian had to deal with a scary stalker. Last year, a man named Nicholas Constanza was detained at the reality star’s Hidden Hills home.

In the past, Constanza had allegedly harassed Kardashian by sending her gifts like a diamond ring and the plan-B pill.

Constanza had previously shown up at Kardashian’s mansion and tried to hop the gate. The court granted Kardashian a five-year restraining order.

Earlier in the year, Kardashian obtained a restraining order against another alleged stalker named Charles Peter Zelenoff — that ordered the man to stay 100 yards away from her.

In court docs, the mogul said the man claimed to be in love with her and would show up outside her home to film videos.

Kardashian was also famously robbed at gunpoint in Paris in 2016 where suspects took over $9 million in jewelry. The Hulu star previously spoke about how the incident changed her life forever and made her become more cautious about threats.