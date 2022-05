SPOKANE, Wash. — A father says his daughter was assaulted in downtown Spokane. He’s even more concerned because it happened in a location he thought was safe. Police were called to the 700 block of West Main Avenue in downtown Spokane on May 16. The father, Zachary Simms, says the assault happened right outside of the Starbucks in broad daylight. Today, he’s pleading for change before another incident is much worse.

SPOKANE, WA ・ 1 DAY AGO