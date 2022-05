$1 million state grant to help Vermonters gain, enhance professional skills. Vermont Business Magazine Thanks to a second year of funding from the state, Vermont residents seeking to build new skills to advance or change their career can take up to two free courses at the University of Vermont beginning this summer. The university’s Professional and Continuing Education (PACE) division will coordinate the courses, which focus on sectors that are growing faster than the workforce they need to thrive.

