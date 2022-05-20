Fore! Aaron Wise gets drilled in the head by errant tee shot at PGA Championship

Aaron Wise sits on the ground with his caddie Brian Dilley on the seventh hole after being hit in the head by a golf ball struck by Cameron Smith during the second round of the 2022 PGA Championship at Southern Hills Country Club in Tulsa, Oklahoma. (Photo: Andrew Redington/Getty Images)

TULSA, Okla. – Aaron Wise took one in the noggin on the seventh hole at Southern Hills during the second round of the 104th PGA Championship on Friday.

Wise, who shot 69 in the opening round, was minding his own business and playing the par-4 hole when Aussie Cameron Smith, playing the adjacent second hole, drilled him on the fly in the head with a tee shot that flew 316 yards to the right into the wrong fairway.

“He looks OK, he’s standing up,” an ESPN reporter walking with Smith’s group said of Wise, who played collegiately at the University of Oregon. “He’s looking at his yardage book.” He was also seen holding a cold water bottle against his head.

“I was surprised my ball wasn’t in the fairway, and the next thing you know, there’s a little bit of ringing in my head and I was down on the fairway,” Wise told Golf Channel on his way to the parking lot.

Wise, 25 and the winner of the 2018 AT&T Byron Nelson, managed to make par at Nos. 7 and 8, but bogeyed the ninth hole to shoot 2-over 72 on Friday. Smith, meanwhile, scrambled for par at No. 2.

After the round, Wise sought medical attention and was seen holding an ice pack to his head.

A day earlier, during the first round, a Jon Rahm errant tee shot hit ESPN’s Sage Steele in the head, according to Geoff Shackelford of The Quadrilateral. The New York Post reported that Steele, who had completed her work for the day for ESPN’s SportsCenter, left Southern Hills and returned home to Connecticut.