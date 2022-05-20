40-year-old woman, who had already made the full transition from male to female, claims she was discriminated and was denied gender-affirming care after spending two years in a male prison, lawsuit

The young mother is being criticized after she shared on her social media account that she is not planning on washing her baby for 1 month because she claims it is healthier for him. The mom said she has not bathed her son since his birth on May 6 – and that she has no plans to anytime soon. The baby boy is reportedly covered in the fluid that he was born and his mother says that she is not going to wash it off because it reportedly gives a protective barrier to the baby and is an antimicrobial. The mother also claims that soap can dry out babies’ delicate and fragile skin. Many of her followers criticized her decision to not clean off her baby, while others agreed and said that they did the same thing with their kids.

FAMILY RELATIONSHIPS ・ 5 DAYS AGO