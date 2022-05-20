ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Society

40-year-old woman, who had already made the full transition from male to female, claims she was discriminated and was denied gender-affirming care after spending two years in a male prison, lawsuit

By Bryan Scott
Concord News Journal
Concord News Journal
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Gender identity and gender equality are two hot topics lately that bother every single American, including parents of young children, since dozens of gender-related incidents have been reported in schools countrywide in the last few months. While parents and teachers are having hard times dealing with the issue in schools, recently...

concordnewsjournal.com

Comments / 3710

Independentantiblue
4d ago

too bad although you may think you're a female you still have male chromosomes and don't deserve any special treatment if you're in prison

Reply(206)
3234
the way I see it...
4d ago

if he had transitioned then she should have been happy with themselves they should have been working if they could afford the surgery they wouldn't have had time, mentality or energy to be committing crimes. I got no sympathy

Reply(132)
1289
NOYB
3d ago

"gender affirming care" isn't care. it's hormones shots on the back of taxpayers to continue his fantasy nonsense. want "gender affirming care" ? stay out of jail.

Reply(43)
739
Related
Daily Mail

Boy, 12, is permanently excluded from school after he was caught with black and yellow toy gun in McDonald's before class - as his mother slams 'over the top' punishment

A mother of a 12-year-old boy who was excluded after taking a toy gun into McDonalds before school has slammed her son's school as being 'over the top' and like an 'army camp' with their choice of punishment. Self-employed cleaner Pauline Pollard, 53, from Birmingham, says her son Mitchell, 12,...
KIDS
Daily Mail

Woman 'bangs on her coffin lid' as she's about to be buried at her own FUNERAL: Shocked relatives take her to hospital where she is declared ALIVE... only to die hours later

A woman's funeral in Peru was interrupted when the woman herself started banging on the lid of the coffin to say she was still alive. In a shocking twist to a tragic day, stunned relatives carrying the coffin of Rosa Isabel Cespede Callaca, 36, opened it and found their relative with her eyes open looking at them.
WORLD
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Gender Transition#Gender Dysphoria#Prison#Insurance Fraud#Racism#American#Dps
Nashville News Hub

“My husband and I decided to not bathe our son because of the health benefits”, Mother is being criticized after she said that she is not planning on washing her baby for 1 month because she claims it’s healthier for him

The young mother is being criticized after she shared on her social media account that she is not planning on washing her baby for 1 month because she claims it is healthier for him. The mom said she has not bathed her son since his birth on May 6 – and that she has no plans to anytime soon. The baby boy is reportedly covered in the fluid that he was born and his mother says that she is not going to wash it off because it reportedly gives a protective barrier to the baby and is an antimicrobial. The mother also claims that soap can dry out babies’ delicate and fragile skin. Many of her followers criticized her decision to not clean off her baby, while others agreed and said that they did the same thing with their kids.
FAMILY RELATIONSHIPS
Waterloo Journal

Family of Black teen wants justice after their son, who became intoxicated and fell asleep at a party, woke up with the N-word, white supremacist symbols and other racial slurs written all over his head

Black family says they want justice after their 18-year-old son was racially targeted at a party. They claim the 16-year-old at the time became intoxicated and fell asleep. According to the parents, while the boy was unconscious, the N-word, white supremacist symbols and racial slurs were written on his head with a sharpie and he was draped in a confederate flag. Photos were taken of those acts and posted to social media. The family is searching for answers and justice after they believe their son racially targeted.
VIRGINIA STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
ACLU
Nashville News Hub

High-ranking corrections official who moved two Black pretrial detainees into the same cell row as white supremacist inmates and unlocked their cells so they can be attacked has been convicted, AAG said

The 53-year-old man, who was working as a supervisory corrections official reportedly facilitated an attack on Black inmates in the jail. The high-ranking corrections official reportedly used excessive force and placed Black detainees in harm’s way by moving them into the same cell row as white supremacist inmates. He then ordered the lower-ranking officers to unlock the cells of the Black inmates and the white supremacists at the same time the next morning. They followed the defendant’s orders and the Black inmates were attacked by the white supremacist inmates. Prosecutors said that both Black inmates were injured.
PUBLIC SAFETY
Waterloo Journal

Mother is calling for a middle school teacher to be fired immediately after the educator told the student “N-word, you don’t have the privilege to discriminate against white people because Black people are inferior to white people”

The mother is calling for the teacher to be fired immediately after the educator reportedly told the juvenile boy “N word, you don’t have the privilege to discriminate against white people because Black people are inferior to white people.” The student’s mother also said that her son and the middle school teacher had a discussion about why he didn’t want to be called the N-word. The teacher reportedly asked the boy ‘why does it even bother him if he’s called the N-word because Black people can refer to themselves as the n word, so it shouldn’t bother him. Seven students in the classroom have submitted written statements confirming that the teacher used racist slurs.
EDUCATION
Davenport Journal

“Half of my jaw had been eaten away before anyone took me seriously”, Woman said doctors removed all her teeth and her jaw had to be replaced 3 times after she was diagnosed with osteomyelitis during a routine appointment

The 36-year-old woman said that doctors removed all her teeth and her jaw had to be replaced 3 times after her dentist spotted they were infected during a routine appointment. The former certified nursing assistant was diagnosed with osteomyelitis in her lower jaw which is an inflammation caused by an infection somewhere else in the body. The mother of two believes she developed the inflammation due to an infection in her tooth, caused by the root canal treatment. Luckily, all her medical procedures were covered by insurance. Now, she wants to share her story to help others suffering as a result of medical complications to feel less alone.
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
Daily Mail

Mafia boss, 70, who quit the mob after making $8 million a week claims his 'business-minded' associates weren't all thugs and says violence is an 'unwanted part of the life'

An ex-Mafia member has claimed that his associates were 'business-minded people' and that violence is an 'unwanted' part of life in the mob. Speaking on This Morning to Phillip Schofield and Rochelle Humes, Michael Franzese, 70, from Brooklyn, said: 'It's part of the life. If you are part of that life you are part of the violence.
PUBLIC SAFETY
Waterloo Journal

Transgender high school student says ‘he will be unable to attend the graduation ceremony simply because of the principals personal feeling’s against referring to trans people by their names’

The transgender student wrote on his social media account that he will be unable to attend graduation simply because of the principals personal feeling’s against referring to transgender people by their names. The high school student claims that the principal refuses to call him by his name because of his own personal biases. The student’s parents have been trying to work something out with the school district, so he can walk on stage with his friends. The transgender student also said that the disagreement with the school administrators has consumed his last weeks of school.
INDIANA STATE
HipHopWired

“Welcome To The Slave House”: Another Black Employee Has Filed A Racial Discrimination Lawsuit Against Telsa

There are a number of reasons people, particularly Black people, have concerns when it comes to Elon Musk’s acquisition of Twitter. But all of his Trump-backing and “free speech” advocacy (which we all know will inevitably include hate speech and dangerous propaganda and misinformation) aside, Black folks are wary because Musk is responsible for Telsa […]
FREMONT, CA
Concord News Journal

Concord News Journal

Concord, CA
14K+
Followers
662
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

Concord News Journal is a daily local online news magazine with hyperlocal coverage for the city of Concord and surrounding areas.

 https://concordnewsjournal.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy