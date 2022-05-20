ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Seven-year incidence of new-onset hypertension by frequency of dairy intake among survivors of the Great East Japan Earthquake

By Naoko Miyagawa
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSurvivors of natural disasters are at a high risk of cardiovascular disease. Behavioral risk factors, including modifiable diet, need to be identified. Thus far, the association between dairy intake and new-onset hypertension among these survivors is unknown. Therefore, we investigated this relationship. We conducted a longitudinal cohort study of 4475 survivors...

