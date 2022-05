9-year-old Rhae Parks took quick action when her family's home caught fire. She ran to her little brother's room and pulled him from the crib and then brought him downstairs to her parents so they could all escape the fire.

Rhae knew what to do in part because Glendale Firefighter Matt Bender teaches fire safety at her school,

Copper Creek Elementary. Glendale Fire Department recently honored Rhae by presenting her with a Little Hero Award.