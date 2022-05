The pandemic pitched countless performing artists’ careers into pandemonium, and you can count New York native writer-director MaryJayne Waddell and her Broadway veteran friends among the many victims. Waddell’s new comedy follows the cruise ship performer and her Disney-employed pals as their gigs are abruptly canceled in the wake of COVID. Her spoofy script covers all the expected lockdown lowlights, from Zoom-based bitch sessions and bedazzled homemade face masks to wresting with Florida’s unemployment shitshow as a contract worker. Waddell’s struggle to stay solvent even led her to take a thankless temp contract tracing coronavirus deniers, before things finally took a brighter turn.

ORLANDO, FL ・ 1 DAY AGO