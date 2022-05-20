ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Otsego County, NY

Otsego County at 'high' community level of COVID-19; number of cases double since March

By WKTV
WKTV
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOtsego County reached a high community level of COVID-19 Friday, according to statistics from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. Oneida and Herkimer counties have been in the “high”...

www.wktv.com

Related
WKTV

COVID-19 booster shots for kids 5 to 11 now available in Oneida County

Oneida County has COVID-19 vaccine boosters for kids ages 5 to 11 available at locations in Rome and Utica in addition to pharmacies and other locations offering the shots. The Advisory Committee on Immunization Practices recently approved the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine booster for children in this age group, recommending they receive it five months after the initial series.
ONEIDA COUNTY, NY
FOX 40 News WICZ TV

Chenango County COVID Transmission Level Elevated to High

The CDC has elevated the Chenango County Community COVID transmission level to "high". On Thursday May 19, 2022, the CDC indicated that the COVID-19 level of COVID-19 community transmission in Chenango County had risen and changed to level "high". The level is determined weekly (on Thursdays) and is based upon...
CHENANGO COUNTY, NY
wskg.org

Homelessness increased by 50% in the Southern Tier, count finds

BINGHAMTON, NY (WSKG)—Homelessness in the Southern Tier increased by more than 50 percent over the past year, according to new preliminary data from the Southern Tier Homeless Coalition. The coalition runs programs and tracks homelessness in Broome, Chenango, Otsego, Cortland, Delaware and Tioga counties. Across that region, 483 people...
Saratogian

Saratoga County confirms five new COVID-19 related deaths; positivity rate at 14.1%

BALLSTON SPA, N.Y. — Saratoga County Public Health Services released its most recent data concerning the COVID-19 pandemic. Since the last update, five more County residents have died from COVID-related illness, bringing the total death toll to 340 since the outbreak began. The county has seen 924 confirmed new...
FL Radio Group

New Congressional District Maps Released

The task force in charge of redrawing New York’s congressional districts has turned in its final plan. Cayuga County will be kept whole; however, Cayuga will be joining Ontario, Seneca, Wayne, and Yates counties in the 24th congressional district and not Onondaga in the 22nd as some local lawmakers had hoped for.
CAYUGA COUNTY, NY
KISS 104.1

Deadly Week for COVID in Broome County

The local death toll from the COVID-19 pandemic continues its grim upward march. Broome County on May 19 reported two more lives lost bringing the total to seven for the week. Broome County has now lost 518 residents to the pandemic. Chenango County added two names to the death rolls for a total of 122 deaths and Cortland County May 19 reported another death, bringing their total to 121.
BROOME COUNTY, NY
WKTV

Ilion mayoral ballot yet to be finalized

Former mayor and Herkimer County legislator, John Stephens, is running a the Republican nominee and incumbent Mayor Brian Lamica planned to run as an independent. Candidates yet to be finalized in Ilion mayoral race. It’s not yet clear who all of the candidates are in the Ilion mayoral race, with...
ILION, NY
WKTV

Anthony LaPolla resigns from Utica school board

UTICA, N.Y. – A member of the Utica Board of Education resigned Monday after serving on the board for four years. Robert Cardillo, vice president of the school board, says Anthony LaPolla violated the board’s residency requirement by moving to New Hartford last year. According to the eligibility...
UTICA, NY
WNBF News Radio 1290

Redrawn NY Congressional Map Approved, Tenney Won’t Run in Broome

Candidates for U.S. Congress in New York now know if some of their campaign money was wasted trying to woo residents that don’t live in their districts. A Steuben County Judge has approved the new district maps redrawn by an appointed “Master” to reflect population changes under the 2020 census and replace the maps approved by the Democrat-controlled legislature that gave advantage to Democratic candidates.
STEUBEN COUNTY, NY
WIBX 950

Keep The Change, Utica Police Receiving Numerous Panhandling Complaints

Utica Police say they’ve been receiving numerous complaints recently regarding individuals soliciting money from passing motorists at various intersections throughout the city. Police say there are concerns for the safety of the individual asking for money and of the passing motorists due to the activity taking place close to...
UTICA, NY
