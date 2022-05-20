ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
TV Series

EastEnders - Zack & Nancy

By R2Y5A0N2 Posts:
digitalspy.com
 4 days ago

This is the same for me, I think I would prefer Zack with someone else tbh but not sure...

forums.digitalspy.com

Comments / 0

Related
digitalspy.com

EastEnders airs harrowing scenes as Ben Mitchell is raped

The following article contains discussion of themes including sexual assault that some readers may find upsetting. EastEnders spoilers follow. EastEnders has aired harrowing scenes as Ben Mitchell has been raped by barman Lewis Butler. An issue-based storyline started in Monday's (May 23) episode when Ben confided in Lewis about the...
PUBLIC SAFETY
digitalspy.com

EastEnders Episode Discussion 24.05.22 - The Morning After The Night(mare) Before

Ben is in shock over what happened the night before, but Lewis tries to manipulate him by claiming that he was the instigator. Sam tells Callum that she saw Ben leaving The Albert that morning. Callum asks Ben whether he slept with Lewis. Ben is struggling to process everything and doesn't deny it. Callum is devastated at the thought that Ben cheated, so he walks out.
TV SERIES
digitalspy.com

EastEnders' Jada Lennox to tell shocking lie about Zack Hudson

EastEnders spoilers follow. Jada Lennox will tell a shocking lie about Zack Hudson in EastEnders. Zack has been sharing a flat with Jada and Martin Fowler while Sharon is out of the country, but Sharon's return will involve a disturbing allegation. In scenes due to air next week, Zack and...
TV & VIDEOS
digitalspy.com

Walter (Hollyoaks) ?

Does anyone know if the actor Trevor A. Toussaint has left his role as Walter Devereux in Hollyoaks? he hasn't been in for a while now, so just wondering if he has left the show for good? To be honest, I couldn't care less if he doesn't come back, I am just wondering that's all.
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Eastenders#Eastenders Zack Nancy
digitalspy.com

Emmerdale's Leyla Cavanagh leaves Priya Kotecha devastated in drugs story

Emmerdale spoilers follow. Emmerdale's Leyla Cavanagh turns nasty with Priya Kotecha next week as she secretly struggles without drugs. Leyla becomes angry and frustrated in upcoming episodes as she no longer has a regular supplier now that Suzy Merton has decided to get clean. In next week's episodes, Leyla is...
TV & VIDEOS
Hello Magazine

Robin Roberts in tears as she makes confession about partner Amber Laign

Robin Roberts got emotional as she opened up about her relationship with partner Amber Laign, especially in the midst of a challenging health battle. The Good Morning America star made an appearance on The Ellen DeGeneres Show to promote her new book, Brighter By the Day. VIDEO: Robin Roberts enjoys...
CELEBRITIES
Hello Magazine

Princess Eugenie announces exciting news following emotional message to the Queen

Princess Eugenie has taken to her Instagram Stories to make an exciting announcement related to The Anti-Slavery Collective, which she co-founded with her best friend Julia de Boinville back in 2017. Resharing a message from the charity organisation, the mother-of-one revealed she was posting "news from my charity". WATCH: Princess...
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
TV Series
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
TV & Videos
Popculture

Netflix Cancels Major Show After Two Seasons

Netflix has canceled another one of its major shows, with this one getting the ax after only two seasons. Variety reports that hit sci-fi drama Raising Dion has been dropped by the streamer, following its recent season debut. The news seems to have been revealed by series star Sammi Haney, who shared the news with fans on Instagram. "Sad to say that Raising Dion is CANCELED [sic] Thank you for all of the amazing support we got from all of our wonderful fans!" Haney wrote, in part. "Season 2 was a success, equal to Season 1, even if just looking at how many people watched all of it and wanted a season 3!"
TV SERIES
Hello Magazine

Bruce Willis' wife Emma reveals her own health battle amid husband's aphasia diagnosis

Bruce Willis' wife Emma Heming Willis has shared her own health woes amid her husband's battle with aphasia. The 43-year-old revealed that she is struggling with her mental health after putting her family's needs before her own following Bruce's heartbreaking diagnosis in April. "I put my family's needs above my own, which I found does not make me any kind of hero," she said in an interview with The Bump.
CELEBRITIES
Hello Magazine

Kate Hudson inundated with messages after making unexpected announcement

Kate Hudson has realized one of her dreams and has taken to Instagram to share the incredible news with her 15 million followers. Sharing two pictures of her looking casual in a pair of baggy dip-dyed trousers and a white tank top, and singing into a microphone, the actress announced a surprising career change.
CELEBRITIES
Popculture

Host and Reality TV Star Reveals Engagement to High School Sweetheart After 17 Years Together

Spring is always a big time for engagements and weddings, and two beloved internet personalities are the latest to update their relationship status. On April 18, Rachel "Seltzer" Quirico revealed she and longtime boyfriend Trevor "TorcH" Housten were tying the knot after 17 years together. Both of them are beloved figures in the esports world, with Seltzer notably starring in the Syfy reality show WCG Ultimate Gamer. She's also hosted numerous esports tournaments and events for TV/streaming outlets; she also made a recent appearance on G4 TV's Boosted.
RELATIONSHIP ADVICE
The Independent

Countryfile host Helen Skelton says husband Richie Myler has ‘left the family home’ after birth of third child

Helen Skelton has revealed that she has separated from her husband, rugby player Richie Myler.The Countryfile host announced the news in an Instagram statement, writing that Myler has “left the family home”.Skelton’s announcement comes just four months after they welcomed their third child.“Very sad to say that Richie and I are no longer a couple,” she wrote. “He has left the family home. We will be doing our best to co parent our small children.”Skelton, who married Myler in 2013, accompanied the post with two broken heart emojis.The pair have three childen together: Ernie, aged six, Louis, aged...
CELEBRITIES
SheKnows

Days of Our Lives’ Lamon Archey Unveils the Fresh-Faced New Look That Earned Him a Mixed Review From His Little Girl

The funny things that kids say are sometimes the cutest. With Eli currently in a coma, we haven’t seen Days of Our Lives actor Lamon Archey in action in Salem for a while now but he recently showed off a new look that had his daughter not only asking him why he decided on the change but also giving her opinion on why he did it in the first place.
CELEBRITIES
digitalspy.com

EastEnders airs heartbreaking Ben Mitchell and Callum Highway scenes in rape storyline

The following article contains discussion of themes including sexual assault that some readers may find upsetting. EastEnders spoilers follow. Heartbreaking scenes for Ben Mitchell and Callum Highway have aired as part of EastEnders' rape storyline. Tuesday's episode revealed the aftermath of Ben being sexually assaulted by Albert barman Lewis Butler...
PUBLIC SAFETY
digitalspy.com

I’m done with Jean ..

. unless anyone can tell me her behaviour is because of her mental health. I’ll expand. Last night Stacey said “she is now on the right medication”. We have seen a much healthier Jean on the right medication over the years, not saying she should be back to full rude health in a flash but her current behaviour is calculated, nasty and vindictive IMO. She’s savvy enough to get herself prepared and ready for the visit of the social worker, I won’t go on. Perhaps she’s always been a nasty piece of work, it’s just that I’ve seen such behaviour in perfectly well people and such manipulation chills me to my core.
MENTAL HEALTH
digitalspy.com

Hollyoaks airs Cleo McQueen's final episode with real-life couple nod

Hollyoaks spoilers follow. Hollyoaks favourite Nadine Mulkerrin made her last-ever appearance as Cleo McQueen this evening (May 23). It was recently announced that the pregnant soap star would bow out from the soap for good as opposed to returning after her maternity leave, like she did three years ago, with her character's arc taking her all the way to India as part of a career switch.
TV SERIES
digitalspy.com

Soap character connections that you misunderstood or weren't aware of.

I watched Emmerdale from childhood to adulthood and always thought that Matt Skilbeck was an adopted brother of Jack and Joe Sugden. It was only many years later that I discovered that he was actually their brother in law, having been married to their sister before Dolly. I was shocked that I could watch it for so many years and completely misunderstand how they were related. Are there any relationships between characters in any of the soaps you got wrong, or were unaware of and surprised to find out about later?
TV SERIES

Comments / 0

Community Policy