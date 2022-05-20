ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Okaloosa County, FL

Florida man gets 40 years for killing his ex’s grandmother

By Summer Poole
 4 days ago

OKALOOSA COUNTY, Fla. ( WKRG ) — An Okaloosa man was sentenced to 40 years in prison for killing his ex-girlfriend’s grandmother in 2018.

Jeremiah Murphy, who was 17 at the time, killed a 69-year-old Crestview woman. According to prosecutors, the victim was the grandmother of Murphy’s ex-girlfriend. The victim did not approve of her granddaughter dating Murphy and between May 26 and May 28, Murphy allegedly shot and killed the woman at her home, according to the State Attorney’s Office.

Officials said shell casings found on the scene matched a .380 pistol which belonged to Murphy’s parents. Police said Murphy told them he and another person were planning to burglarize the home and that, after the shooting, Murphy stole her vehicle and left the scene.

Due to Murphy’s age at the time, he is entitled to a review of his sentence after 25 years.

