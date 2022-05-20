Woman convicted in McDowell County in fatal hit-and-run crash that killed 2-year-old

UPDATE: Steven P. Lender, 50, of Pennsauken, NJ was arrested for Driving Under the Influence and Misdemeanor Hit and Run, for his role in the early morning CMV crash on Interstate 81 at Interstate 581, which left the bridge and several vehicles on I-581 damaged. There were no injuries reported in the crash, and the vehicles on I-581 only struck the debris that had fallen off the bridge.

VIRGINIA STATE ・ 14 HOURS AGO