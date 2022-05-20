ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mcdowell County, WV

Woman convicted in McDowell County in fatal hit-and-run crash that killed 2-year-old

wchstv.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMCDOWELL COUNTY, W.Va. (AP) — A prosecutor said a West Virginia woman charged in a hit-and-run crash that killed a 2-year-old boy has been convicted on...

wchstv.com

WTRF- 7News

West Virginia woman charged in hit-and-run that killed 2-year-old

 A prosecutor says a West Virginia woman charged in a hit-and-run crash that killed a 2-year-old boy has been convicted on three counts. The Associated Press says McDowell County Assistant Prosecuting Attorney Dennie Morgan announced that Angel Alberta Estep was found guilty Thursday of leaving the scene of an accident causing death, failure to render […]
MCDOWELL COUNTY, WV
wfirnews.com

Virginia State Police arrest and charge driver in Interstate 81 crash.

UPDATE: Steven P. Lender, 50, of Pennsauken, NJ was arrested for Driving Under the Influence and Misdemeanor Hit and Run, for his role in the early morning CMV crash on Interstate 81 at Interstate 581, which left the bridge and several vehicles on I-581 damaged. There were no injuries reported in the crash, and the vehicles on I-581 only struck the debris that had fallen off the bridge.
VIRGINIA STATE
WVNS

Two vehicle crash in Mercer County ends in death

BLUEWELL, WV (WVNS) — A two vehicle accident in Bluewell ends in death. According to a statement from the Mercer County Sheriff’s Department, three officers responded to a call of a two-vehicle accident in front of Lynn’s Drive In on Route 52 in Bluewell. When they got to the scene, they saw a white Ford […]
MERCER COUNTY, WV
WOWK 13 News

Police find driver who destroyed church property in Putnam Co.

(UPDATE: May 24, 2022, at 3:55 p.m.): The Putnam County Sheriff’s Department announced it has identified the driver suspected of destroying property at Lone Oak Church located on Red House Hill. PUTNAM COUNTY, WV (WOWK) — The Putnam County Sheriff’s Department needs help identifying a vehicle suspected of destroying property at Lone Oak Church located […]
PUTNAM COUNTY, WV
WSAZ

Man dies following accident along Spring Valley Drive

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - A man died following an accident Tuesday morning along Spring Valley Drive near County Route 7, West Virginia State Police reports. Troopers say Jerome Bronson was taken to the hospital where he died from injuries sustained during the crash that happened around 6:40 a.m. According to...
HUNTINGTON, WV
WOWK 13 News

Pike County man charged in brother’s murder

ELKHORN CITY, KY (WOWK) – A man is facing charges in connection to a deadly shooting in Pike County. According to Kentucky State Police, troopers responded to a 911 call Monday, May 23, 2022 regarding a shooting at a home on Elkhorn Creek. When investigators arrived at the scene, they found two men had been […]
PIKE COUNTY, KY
WOWK

One dead after head-on crash on Spring Valley Drive

UPDATE 5/24/2022 8:15 A.M. — According to West Virginia State Police, one person has died after Tuesday’s early morning head-on crash on Spring Valley Drive in Huntington. State police say Jerome Bronson was driving north on Spring Valley when he crossed the median and crashed head-on with another car. The driver and passenger of the other car were uninjured. Bronson was taken to an area hospital, where he later died.
HUNTINGTON, WV
WSAZ

Man accused of leading police on multi-state pursuit faces felonies

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) -- We are learning new information about a man accused of leading police on a two-state chase. Court documents show Lovus Austin Brewer, 20, is facing charges in connection with the pursuit which involved a stolen car. Police say it all started when a couple reported their...
HUNTINGTON, WV
wchstv.com

Man sentenced to prison in Mason County for assaulting officer

MASON COUNTY, W.Va. (WCHS) — Mason County's prosecutor said a man has been sentenced to prison for assaulting a law enforcement officer. Johnnie Scott Hall, 51, of Ashton was sentenced to maximum two to five years for unlawful assault on a law enforcement officer and one year for petit larceny, Mason County Prosecutor Seth Gaskins said.
MASON COUNTY, WV
NewsBreak
Public Safety
WDTV

Cowen man accused of grabbing, attempting to hit police officer

WEBSTER SPRINGS, W.Va (WDTV) - A Webster County man has been charged after officers said he grabbed and attempted to strike an officer at his home. Officers were dispatched to a home in Cowen on Friday due to an open dump with “mounds of trash” piled against the home, according to a criminal complaint.
COWEN, WV
Metro News

Motorcycle rider killed in weekend wreck identified

CHARLESTON, W.Va. — Police have released the name of a Kanawha County man killed Saturday in a crash on Washington Street East. According to Charleston police, Jeffery Allen Harris, 45, of South Charleston, was killed in the crash. The crash happened about 2 a.m. Saturday in the 1500 block...
CHARLESTON, WV
WSET

Covington man found dead at boat launch in West Virginia

GREENBRIER COUNTY, W.V. (WSET) — A Covington man died over the weekend in West Virginia. The Greenbrier County Sheriff's Dept. responded to the parking lot of a boat launch at Anthony on the Greenbrier River around 7:20 a.m. Saturday on reports of a body found. Arriving law enforcement found...
COVINGTON, VA
wchstv.com

Man charged in Meigs County shooting death extradited back to Ohio

MEIGS COUNTY, Ohio (WCHS) — A man charged in connection with the 2021 shooting death of another man in Pomeroy, Ohio, on Easter Sunday has been extradited back to Ohio. Keontae Nelson, 20, of Charleston was transferred to Fairfield County Jail in Ohio on Friday where he will await arraignment for his charges in connection with the Pomeroy shooting.
MEIGS COUNTY, OH
Lootpress

Bluefield man charged with terroristic threats, believes authorities are raping people

BLUEFIELD, WV (LOOTPRESS) – A man is charged with terroristic threats after threatening to kill and harm police officers and other governmental agency workers. According to Bluefield Police, Shannon Hylton has charges out of Tazewell County, VA, for threatening members of the police in Bluefield, VA. Police say that Hylton believes a large conspiracy theory exists and that police officers, firefighters, and health care workers are constantly raping people. Hylton frequently sends emails and messages to members of law enforcement concerning his beliefs. Hylton threatens to kill and harm police officers and other governmental agency workers in the emails. Hylton also sends photos of firearms he has obtained.
BLUEFIELD, VA

