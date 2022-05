City offices will be closed Monday, May 30, to observe Memorial Day. CityLink 311, the city’s citizen service call center, will not be staffed but non-911 emergency calls will be forwarded to on-call staff with the appropriate department. Requests for routine information or services may be submitted by email (citylink@cityofws.org), the city website (CityofWS.org) and the CityLink 311 mobile application for processing the next day.

WINSTON-SALEM, NC ・ 1 DAY AGO