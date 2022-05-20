ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Detroit, MI

WXYZ Editorial: TV-7 salutes higher education graduates

By Mike Murri – General Manager
WXYZ
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWXYZ DETROIT — May is a popular time of year for college commencements. By tradition, it’s a time to pause and pay tribute to the many graduates who have earned their degrees, sometimes against the greatest of odds. After many long hours in classes, study groups, and...

www.wxyz.com

Comments / 0

Related
michiganchronicle.com

New Forgotten Harvest Facility to Serve More in Risk of Hunger

OAK PARK – Forgotten Harvest celebrated its new 78,000 square foot distribution center and warehouse over the weekend with a community open house, Saturday. The new building located on at 15000 West Eight Mile Road in Oak Park will help create better health and quality of life for many people across metro-Detroit.
OAK PARK, MI
cityofinkster.com

African American Housing in Inkster

Please join Kraemer Design Group, Inkster Mayor Patrick Wimberly, and the State Historic Preservation Office as we discuss the upcoming historic survey of African American housing that will be conducted in Inkster! Starting in May, Kraemer Design Group will be surveying four areas in Inkster to learn more about the existing historic housing which provided one of the few places in Metro Detroit where African American residents could buy or build a home. The survey areas include The George Washington Carver Defense Homes, the Ford-Inkster Project, the LeMoyne Gardens Homes, and the subdivision bounded by Annapolis Road, Inkster Road, Stanford Street, and John Daly Road. Please join us to discuss the purpose and goals of the survey and to participate in the survey by sharing your photographs, memories, and knowledge of the targeted survey areas.
INKSTER, MI
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Michigan Education
City
Detroit, MI
Detroit, MI
Education
Dearborn Press & Guide

Dearborn Heights couple celebrate Diamond Anniversary

Dearborn Heights residents Ken Adkison, 96, and his wife Fran, 94, recently celebrated their diamond – or 75th – wedding anniversary. The couple, who live at American House senior living community in Dearborn Heights, were married May 3, 1947 at Temple Baptist Church in Detroit. Ken Adkison, who...
DEARBORN HEIGHTS, MI
ClickOnDetroit.com

Residents are coming together to ‘beautificate’ a Detroit park

DETROIT – Bailey Park in Detroit is getting a new look as volunteers are on a mission to “beautificate” the area. The park is located near Charlevoix Street and East Vernor Highway. “We’re planting flowers, this is a beautiful community of volunteers to help make our area...
DETROIT, MI
The Vivid Faces of the Vanished

Detroit Military Veteran Vanished While Riding His Bike Home

Randolph Duane Lovette is a military veteran, father of three, and a student at Western Michigan University. 35-year-old Randolph, nicknamed Randy, lived on Rutland Street, close to Grand River Avenue, near the Southfield Freeway in Detroit, Michigan. On May 20, 2010, Randolph was seen riding his bike in Redford, Michigan between the hours of 10 pm and 11 pm. He was on his way to his home on the west side of Detroit. Randolph never made it home. He has never been seen or heard from again.
DETROIT, MI
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Wxyz#Higher Education#Vocational School#College#Wxyz Editorial#Wxyz Detroit
dbusiness.com

Perfect Storm – Retail is Changing, and Fast

For the past two decades, the retail industry has undergone a metamorphosis as consumer spending habits have shifted with the growth of online shopping, the decline of department stores and suburban malls, and the proliferation of discount retailers. And when the COVID-19 pandemic changed the world two years ago, with...
DETROIT, MI
michiganradio.org

Stateside Podcast: Detroit's Godmother of House Music

Detroit is techno city, the cradle of the artform. Each year an electronic music festival called Movement celebrates the city's rich music and history. After a hiatus due to COVID precautions, the long-awaited festival is up at it again this Memorial weekend, May 28-30. One returning DJ is Detroit's own...
DETROIT, MI
HometownLife.com

Livonia, Westland sets salaries for elected officials quite differently. Which is better?

Glen Long, chair of Livonia's local officer compensation commission, admits his commission's meetings aren't the most comfortable thing in the world. While he and his colleagues create salary proposals for the mayor, clerk, treasurer and council members, many of those elected officials are in the room and chiming in with their two cents. And then there's the local newspaper — Hometown Life — that's going to tell everyone what they decide.
LIVONIA, MI
HometownLife.com

Wayne County's COVID cases up 11.2%; Michigan cases up 5.6%

New coronavirus cases increased 5.6% in Michigan in the week ending Sunday as the state added 29,267 cases. The previous week had 27,705 new cases of the virus that causes COVID-19. Michigan ranked 12th among the states where coronavirus was spreading the fastest on a per-person basis, a USA TODAY...
WAYNE COUNTY, MI
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Colleges
NewsBreak
Education
hourdetroit.com

Remembering 50 Years of Magical Music Memories at Pine Knob

If you called it DTE Energy Music Theatre, you sounded like a used car salesman sticking to a company line. And no one was buying what you were selling. The real ones always called it by its true, original name — Pine Knob. A holy musical pilgrimage for metro Detroiters for 50 years.
DETROIT, MI
deadlinedetroit.com

Pulp movie 'Detroit 9000' embarrassed the city in 1973

Leave it to former Freep columnist (and Deadline Detroit co-founder) Bill McGraw to write the funniest thing in the Sunday paper. His Free Press Flashback piece on "Detroit 9000" is an entertaining look at what happened when a Hollywood production came to town in the early '70s to shoot an action movie, got the full cooperation of the police force and then turned out a piece of grindhouse crap.
DETROIT, MI
Dearborn Press & Guide

Le Belal French Patisserie opens in Dearborn Heights

Tucked into an unassuming strip mall on Warren Avenue is a decidedly tres chic addition to the growing and diverse gastronomic scene in Dearborn Heights — Le Belal French Patisserie. One sniff of the flaky croissants, flavorful macarons, and decadent cheesecakes conjures up mouthwatering images of quaint shops and...
DEARBORN HEIGHTS, MI
99.1 WFMK

Abandoned Old Apartment Building, Downtown Detroit, Michigan

WARNING: Under no circumstances should you enter this property. By doing so you risk bodily harm and/or prosecution for trespassing on private property. In the gallery below are photos of an apartment building that was left to rot and decay just a minute or two from downtown Detroit. The Renaissance Center is plain in sight, Comerica Park is just around the corner. Ford Field, Little Caesar's Arena, Greek Town and many other landmarks surround this once-upon-a-time building.
DETROIT, MI
The Detroit Free Press

Detroit Zoo says goodbye to its beloved giant anteater

The Detroit Zoo says goodbye to Chesley, the giant anteater who also was the oldest living of her kind in a zoo accredited by the Association of Zoos & Aquariums. Chesley lived to 26 years of age. She came to the Detroit Zoo in 1997. Her caretaker, Betsie Meister, associate curator of mammals at the zoo, left a message about Chesley on the zoo’s Facebook page. ...
DETROIT, MI

Comments / 0

Community Policy