Green Bay Packers quarterback Jordan Love served as the backup behind future Hall of Famer Aaron Rodgers through the majority of his first two NFL seasons. He may have thought following Green Bay's playoff loss to the San Francisco 49ers this past January that he'd find himself atop the depth chart by Memorial Day. That won't be happening, as Rodgers put pen to paper on an extension in March that could be worth over $150 million across the next three campaigns.

GREEN BAY, WI ・ 26 MINUTES AGO