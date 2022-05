(ENGLEWOOD, NJ) -- Following a sold-out Q&A session with Beth Henley and Craig Lucas, Black Box PAC's world premiere production of Exposed by Beth Henley has been extended! Originally set to close Saturday May 28, the show will return after Labor Day Weekend for an extra four performances: June 2, 3, 4, and 5 at 8:00pm. The show runs at The Black Box Performing Arts Center - 49 East Palisade Avenue in Englewood.

ENGLEWOOD, NJ ・ 1 DAY AGO