ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Maryland State

Dartigue to serve as Maryland’s next public defender

The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 4 days ago

BALTIMORE (AP) — Baltimore’s top public defender has been appointed to serve as Maryland’s next public defender.

Natasha Dartigue, the acting district public defender for Baltimore, will serve a six-year term beginning July 1, the Office of the Public Defender’s board of trustees announced Thursday. Dartigue has been with the agency charged with representing defendants who can’t afford private attorneys since 1996, officials said. She will replace Public Defender Paul DeWolfe, who is retiring after more than 12 year in the role.

Dartigue said her top priority will be securing funding to hire more attorneys and pay for wage increases for underpaid aides, The Daily Record reported.

“We have support staff workers who would qualify for our services,” Dartigue said. “We need to do better.”

She said funding is also needed to upgrade the agency’s computer technology.

The daughter of Haitian immigrants, Dartigue, 53, said she is “extremely proud” to be the first Black person to lead the public defender’s office.

“Representation matters,” she said. “It matters that someone who looks like me can really affect great change throughout the state.”

Comments / 0

Related
The Associated Press

Montana bars birth certificate changes, even with surgery

BILLINGS, Mont. (AP) — Montana Gov. Greg Gianforte’s administration says transgender people can not change their birth certificates even if they undergo gender-confirmation surgery, in defiance of a court order that temporarily blocked the Republican state’s bid to restrict transgender rights. The state health department said in...
MONTANA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Govans, MD
Baltimore, MD Government
Local
Maryland Government
State
Maryland State
City
Baltimore, MD
The Associated Press

Midterm updates | Abrams wins Dem nod for Georgia governor

ATLANTA — Stacey Abrams has won the Democratic nomination for Georgia governor after narrowly losing the 2018 race to current Republican Gov. Brian Kemp. Abrams became a star in the Democratic Party after her first gubernatorial election and ran unopposed in this year’s primary. She has become a leading advocate for voting rights and is credited with laying the organizational groundwork for Joe Biden to become the first Democratic presidential candidate to win Georgia in 28 years.
GEORGIA STATE
The Associated Press

Florida Senate passes property insurance package

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (AP) — The Florida Senate on Tuesday approved a sweeping legislative package meant to combat rising property insurance rates and other problems in the state’s turbulent insurance market, creating a $2 billion reinsurance fund and writing new rules around coverage denials and attorney fees. The Republican-controlled...
FLORIDA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Public Defender#Defendants#Attorneys#Ap#The Daily Record#Haitian
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
The Associated Press

Timeline of Oregon county’s ballot tally remains uncertain

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — Three weeks after Oregon’s third-largest county learned that a majority of their ballots had blurry barcodes and were unreadable by vote-counting machines, state officials have yet to receive a written plan detailing how the county will complete the tally by June 13, the deadline to certify election results.
PORTLAND, OR
The Associated Press

Michigan GOP governor candidates short signatures

LANSING, Mich. (AP) — Michigan’s elections bureau said late Monday that five Republican candidates for governor, including two leading contenders, failed to file enough valid nominating signatures and should not qualify for the August primary. The stunning recommendations immediately transformed the race in the battleground state and dealt...
MICHIGAN STATE
The Associated Press

Maryland man pleads guilty to threats to NSA and NSA workers

BALTIMORE (AP) — A Maryland man has pleaded guilty to making threats against the National Security Agency and its employees, prosecutors said Tuesday. Ryan Matthew Conlon, 38, of Halethorpe, pleaded guilty to making interstate threatening communications concerning the NSA and its employees, U.S. Attorney for the District of Maryland Erek L. Barron announced.
HALETHORPE, MD
The Associated Press

The Associated Press

910K+
Followers
443K+
Post
411M+
Views
ABOUT

News from The Associated Press, the definitive source for independent journalism from every corner of the globe.

Comments / 0

Community Policy