Minneapolis, MN

U Of M student who was reported missing is found dead

By CBS 3 Staff
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – c Austin Retterath, 19, was last seen on May 8 near...

Related
Minnesota mom charged with killing son; body found in trunk

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — A mother was charged Monday in the death of her 6-year-old son whose body was found in the trunk of her bloodied car in a Minneapolis suburb last week. Twenty-eight-year-old Julissa Thaler, of Spring Park, is charged with second-degree intentional murder in the death of Eli Hart.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
Drivers urged to slow down ahead Memorial Day weekend traffic, construction

ST. PAUL, MN-- The Minnesota Department of Transportation (MnDOT) is encouraging motorists to slow down and drive cautiously through work zones. “While daily traffic volumes in the Metro area are still slightly down, we anticipate Memorial Day travel statewide will be similar to pre-pandemic levels,” said Brian Kary, traffic operations director, MnDOT’s Regional Transportation Management Center.
SAINT PAUL, MN

