U Of M student who was reported missing is found dead

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — A mother was charged Monday in the death of her 6-year-old son whose body was found in the trunk of her bloodied car in a Minneapolis suburb last week. Twenty-eight-year-old Julissa Thaler, of Spring Park, is charged with second-degree intentional murder in the death of Eli Hart.
MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - Minneopa State Park broke the record for the most baby bison born in one season. Naturalist Scott Kudelka confirms at least 14 babies have been born, but it could be up to 16. That’s more than any other year. The previous record was 13. Kudelka...
ST. PAUL, MN-- The Minnesota Department of Transportation (MnDOT) is encouraging motorists to slow down and drive cautiously through work zones. “While daily traffic volumes in the Metro area are still slightly down, we anticipate Memorial Day travel statewide will be similar to pre-pandemic levels,” said Brian Kary, traffic operations director, MnDOT’s Regional Transportation Management Center.
