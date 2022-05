While it was a week later than normal, the North Webster Town Council met in regular session Tuesday evening at the North Webster Community Center. During department reports, Jayne Alger, Inframark utilities manager for the town presented two options to replace the municipality’s existing dump truck, which has come into major disrepair. The first option, from Jordan Ford, features a Ford F350 body. It was noted that any necessary future repairs on the truck would be relatively easy, given the available supply of parts. The second is an International truck that is currently owned by the town of Milford. It features a Maxxforce engine that, while solid, would be more expensive and difficult to repair. However, it includes a snow plow and salt spreader. Additionally, vehicles sold from between municipalities are given tax breaks. The board is still waiting for estimates on repairs of the existing dump truck before making any further decisions.

