Coshocton church catches fire

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH)– A man was killed while walking along the side of I-270 on the west side Monday afternoon, according to the Franklin County Sheriff’s Office. FCSO says witnesses told their investigators a white chevy truck that was traveling south on I-270 near the Broad St. exit around 12:45 p.m., swerved off the road, entered the berm, and hit the pedestrian who was walking because their vehicle was disabled.

1 DAY AGO