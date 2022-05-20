ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Coshocton, OH

Coshocton church catches fire

NBC4 Columbus
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCOSHOCTON, Ohio (WCMH) – Firefighters contained...

www.nbc4i.com

WKYC

36-year-old motorcyclist killed in crash in Canton

CANTON, Ohio — Editor's note: the video in the player above is from a previous story. A fatal crash in Canton over the weekend took the life of one motorcyclist, the Canton Police Department said. On Friday, May 20, at approximately 11:02 p.m., the Canton Police Department responded to...
NBC4 Columbus

I-270 crash injures one, closes lanes

WESTERVILLE, Ohio (WCMH) — One person was injured and traffic is backed up after a crash involving a semi-truck and a disabled vehicle Tuesday evening on the northeast side of I-270. Lanes on I-270 north between SR-161 and SR-3 are restricted due to the crash, according to the Ohio Department of Transportation. The eastbound ramp […]
WESTERVILLE, OH
NBC4 Columbus

Kia Sorento bursts into flames on family trip to mall

LANCASTER, Ohio (WCMH) — Clara Collins loved her black 2013 Kia Sorento, the first new-to-her car she’d been able to afford from a dealership. But on May 2, Collins, of Lancaster, returned from the mall with her 19-year-old son and his two friends. Driving along State Route 315 near Bethel Road, Collins heard a loud […]
crawfordcountynow.com

Two dead after fiery crash

MANSFIELD—The Mansfield Post of the Ohio State Highway Patrol responded to a report of a two-vehicle crash on I-71 southbound near milepost 174, Mifflin Township, at 10:59 p.m. on Saturday night. The caller stated the crash involved a tractor-trailer and a car, and the car was on fire. The...
MANSFIELD, OH
wktn.com

Two Kenton Residents Involved in Separate Union County Crashes on Monday

Two Kenton residents were involved in separate crashes on Monday in Union County. According to the Daily Media Release from the Union County Sheriff’s Office, deputies and units from the Northwestern Fore District were dispatched to the crash in the 23,000 block of State Route 739 at just before 8:30 Monday morning.
UNION COUNTY, OH
whbc.com

Canton Man, Woman Killed in Fiery I-71 Crash

MANSFIELD, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – A young man and woman with Canton addresses are dead in a fiery crash along I-71 near Mansfield Saturday night. The state patrol says 25-year-old Evan Friend and 18-year-old Allison McCort died when their Jeep went from the northbound lanes to the southbound side of the road.
MANSFIELD, OH
NBC4 Columbus

SWAT situation closes local elementary school

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — The Franklin County Sheriff’s Office is on scene near an elementary school in west Columbus.   Prairie Lincoln Elementary School, with the South-Western City Schools, was closed Monday as a precaution because of a SWAT situation that happened earlier in the morning in the area of Darbyhurst Road and Amesbury Way.   […]
COLUMBUS, OH
NBC4 Columbus

Missing in Waverly: ‘Cut up in a chipper’

WAVERLY, Ohio (WCMH) — The daughter of a missing Waverly man said people close to her father told her that he’d been cut up in a chipper and fed to hogs. Raymont Willis, 42, disappeared from his home on Johnson Hill Road on July 4, 2020. His disappearance is connected to Koby Roush — who […]
WAVERLY, OH
NBC4 Columbus

Police identification to the public

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – As thousands of residents lined the streets during protests in the summer 2020, some Columbus police officers used duct tape and marker for a makeshift nametag over their riot gear. https://nbc4i.co/3wEp3iD.
COLUMBUS, OH
NBC4 Columbus

Pedestrian hit & killed on I-270

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH)– A man was killed while walking along the side of I-270 on the west side Monday afternoon, according to the Franklin County Sheriff’s Office. FCSO says witnesses told their investigators a white chevy truck that was traveling south on I-270 near the Broad St. exit around 12:45 p.m., swerved off the road, entered the berm, and hit the pedestrian who was walking because their vehicle was disabled.
NBC4 Columbus

Car thefts rising in Columbus

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — The Columbus Division of Police is urging drivers to take precautions as the number of car thefts across central Ohio climbs higher. “We’re definitely seeing an uptick this year in 2022 versus 2021,” said Commander Duane Mabry, from the Columbus Police Property Crimes Bureau. According to Mabry, CPD had received 2,940 […]
Your Radio Place

Columbus man killed in Guernsey Co. crash

GUERNSEY COUNTY, Ohio–A 70 year old Columbus man was killed in a one vehicle crash Saturday. According to the Cambridge Post of the State Highway Patrol, Mark A. Moody was northbound near mile post 6, on State Route 658 in Knox Township around 2:45 pm when he lost control of his motorcycle, went off the right side of the roadway, striking a fence post and a tree.
GUERNSEY COUNTY, OH
NBC4 Columbus

2-year-old child seriously injured in Hilliard hit-skip crash

HILLIARD, Ohio (WCMH) — A two-year-old girl has been hospitalized Monday after a crash in Hilliard, according to local police.   The City of Hilliard Division of Police said a car struck a 2-year-old girl around 8:40 a.m., in the 3400 block of Fishinger Road. She had wandered out of her grandparents’ home into the […]
HILLIARD, OH
NBC4 Columbus

Explosion at ethanol plant in Coshocton

CONESVILLE, Ohio (WCMH) — An explosion occurred at the Three Rivers Energy Plant in Conesville late Friday evening, according to the Coshocton Fire Department. Authorities say the explosion happened around 10:30pm Friday at the ethanol plant and that no one was injured. Currently, concrete barriers are blocking the plant on County Road. NBC4 will provide […]
COSHOCTON, OH
NBC4 Columbus

Man charged in assault, shooting in west Columbus

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Police have arrested a man and charged him with an overnight shooting and assault.   According to the Columbus Division of Police, at about 1:21 a.m., Monday, officers were called to the 2500 block of W. Broad Street on the report of an assault.   Police say one person had been […]
COLUMBUS, OH
whbc.com

Canton Motorcyclist Dies From Injuries Suffered in Friday Crash

CANTON, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – A Canton man died over the weekend from injuries suffered in a two-vehicle crash on Friday night. The Canton Metro Crash Team says 36-year-old Rico Marshall was on a motorcycle on the wrong side of the road. He was on Cleveland Avenue...

