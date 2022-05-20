2 Tempe Union grads earn National Merit scholarships

Two graduates from Tempe Union High School District schools have earned National Merit Scholarships.

Mia Lupica from McClintock High School and Leah Green from Desert Vista High School both received the awards. The scholarships total $2,500 each.

The National Merit Scholarship Program began in 1955 to reward academically-inclined students. Approximately 1.5 million high school students enter the program each year, according to the program's website.

Lupica and Green are two of just 7,500 finalists from across the U.S.