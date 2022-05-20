ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tempe, AZ

2 Tempe Union grads earn National Merit scholarships

Tempe Independent
Tempe Independent
 4 days ago

Two graduates from Tempe Union High School District schools have earned National Merit Scholarships.

Mia Lupica from McClintock High School and Leah Green from Desert Vista High School both received the awards. The scholarships total $2,500 each.

The National Merit Scholarship Program began in 1955 to reward academically-inclined students. Approximately 1.5 million high school students enter the program each year, according to the program's website.

Lupica and Green are two of just 7,500 finalists from across the U.S.

KTAR.com

California teen has graduation ceremony in Arizona hospital

PHOENIX — A California high school student hospitalized in Phoenix with paralyzing injuries received his diploma on Saturday. Faculty, friends and family traveled to Barrow Neurological Institute located at Dignity Health St. Joseph’s Hospital for Dylen Damico-Rager’s, 18, cap and gown graduation ceremony, Dignity Health said in a press release.
PHOENIX, AZ
KTAR.com

Chandler adds languages to bilingual pay policy for employees

PHOENIX — The city of Chandler on Thursday announced a new bilingual pay policy for employees in an effort to better its customer service provider to Chandler residents and customers. An existing bilingual pay policy established in 2005 solely for Spanish-speakers was expanded on May 15 to include American...
CHANDLER, AZ
SignalsAZ

Phoenix Valley Utility Rate Changes Start July 1

The City of Chandler manages and operates water, wastewater, reclaimed water, and solid waste utilities. In early 2022 the City evaluated the results of a Cost of Service Study and determined a need for utility rate increases to fund rising ongoing operating costs as well as debt service costs associated with capital improvements.
CHANDLER, AZ
a-z-animals.com

Discover the Invasive Watersnakes Invading Arizona

Arizona is known for its snakes and vegetation. Officially, the state houses over 40 species of snakes, 21 of which are venomous. Phoenix is said to have the highest number of snakes. Places such as Gold Canyon, north Scottsdale, and other open-space areas in Phoenix, Arizona see more snakes than others. Previously, Arizona had no established watersnake species. However, recent sightings hint that that might be changing. Discover the invasive watersnakes invading Arizona.
ARIZONA STATE
Tempe Independent

Tempe Independent

Tempe, AZ
ABOUT

A local news site dedicated to covering Tempe, Arizona, home to Arizona State University and an economic and entertainment hub for Maricopa County.

 https://www.yourvalley.net/tempe-independent/

