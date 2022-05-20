ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
KSHB 41 Action News

Wind energy plants in Kansas, Iowa closing, could reopen

KSHB 41 Action News
KSHB 41 Action News
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0m7YC6_0flDQvkz00

The Siemens Gamesa plants in Hutchinson, Kansas, and Fort Madison, Iowa, will be shut down and most employees will be laid off this summer, company officials said Friday.

The company, which is based in Spain, said the plants could reopen if market conditions improve, The Hutchinson News reported .

The 171 employees in Iowa and 92 in Kansas will be laid off and will be offered severance packages, the company said in a news release.

The Iowa plant, which manufactures wind turbine blades, will close in June. The plant in Kansas, which manufactures nacelles that house the turbine's generator components, will close in July.

"We continue to pursue new orders and remain fully committed to finding a path in support of our Fort Madison and Hutchinson manufacturing facilities," Shannon Sturgil, CEO of Onshore North America, said in the release.

The company blamed an inability to take orders during a patent challenge last year, which it won, followed by a slowdown in wind farm development in anticipation of federal climate legislation.

Comments / 2

Related
wibwnewsnow.com

Wind Turbine Plants To Close

The Siemens Gamesa plants in Hutchinson and Fort Madison, Iowa, will be shut down, and most employees will be laid off this summer, company officials say. The company, which is based in Spain, said the plants could reopen if market conditions improve, The Hutchinson News reported. The 171 employees in...
HUTCHINSON, KS
northwestmoinfo.com

Iowa Boaters Must ‘Clean, Drain & Dry’ or Face up to a $500 Fine

(Radio Iowa) Forecasters say warmer weather should arrive by Friday, assuring there will be thousands of pleasure boats on Iowa’s waterways for the start of the holiday weekend. Kim Bogenschutz, aquatic invasive species program coordinator for the Iowa D-N-R, urges all boaters and anglers to “Clean, Drain, and Dry” their boats to protect our lakes and rivers from aquatic hitchhikers.
IOWA STATE
Sioux City Journal

Iowa lawmakers approve casino moratorium

DES MOINES — With Cedar Rapids casino backers on the cusp of applying again for a state license, the Iowa Legislature with scant notice Monday approved a moratorium on issuing any new approvals for casinos for two years. The moratorium, a new topic that came up in what appears...
IOWA STATE
multihousingnews.com

RHP Buys Iowa MHC Portfolio for $69M

The three-property collection comprises 723 homesites and brings the company’s nationwide collection to 315 assets. After recently expanding its presence in Delaware, RHP Properties has acquired three manufactured housing communities in Iowa. Public records show Brenton Communities sold the 723-homesite portfolio for a combined $69.3 million. The purchase of the all-age properties brings the company’s portfolio in the state to four. Nationally, the buyer now owns 315 assets.
IOWA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Wind Power#Iowa#Wind Turbine#Kansas#Wind Farm#Siemens Gamesa#The Hutchinson News#Onshore North America
Pen City Current

Farmers plead with board to stop carbon pipeline

LEE COUNTY – A sentiment of opposition is growing in Lee County over a proposed carbon capture pipeline that will run diagonally through the county, if approved. About 14 agriculture property owners attended Monday’s Lee County Board of Supervisors meeting to ask the board for support in opposing the project.
LEE COUNTY, IA
iastate.edu

Cash Rental Rates Rise Significantly across Iowa

AMES, Iowa – Stronger commodity prices and farmland values are leading to higher cash rents across most of the state. The most recent annual survey of cash rental rates for Iowa farmland showed that rates increased an average of 10.3% in 2022, to $256 per acre. This is the...
AMES, IA
kelo.com

Iowa to require gas stations sell 15% ethanol fuels

DES MOINES, IA (AP) — The Hawkeye state is leading the nation in biofuels. Iowa is the first state in the nation to require most gas stations to sell fuel with at least 15% ethanol under a bill signed by Gov. Kim Reynolds. Reynolds signed the bill Tuesday, highlighting...
IOWA STATE
KCCI.com

Iowa's bottle bill awaits governor's signature

DES MOINES, Iowa — For the first time in more than four decades, the Iowa Senate voted Monday to overhaul the state’s bottle and can redemption program. Senate File 2378 is now headed to Gov. Kim Reynold’s desk for a signature, after a Senate vote of 30-15.
IOWA STATE
WHO 13

Rain, cooler temps return to Iowa Tuesday

IOWA — On Tuesday, another wave of rain will push into central Iowa with over an inch of rain in some spots by Thursday morning. Tuesday Rain will start off light and spotty Tuesday morning, but expand in coverage from south to north during the late morning and early afternoon. The majority of the rain […]
IOWA STATE
Western Iowa Today

Changes In Bottle Bill On Way To Governor

(Des Moines, IA) — Lawmakers have voted to make changes in Iowa’s popular “Bottle Bill.” Republicans today (Monday)voted to accept House adjustments and send the bill to the governor. The legislation would let grocery stores stop accepting empty bottles and cans and paying deposits. Republicans say more redemption centers will open once the per container handling fee is tripled with the change. Senator Claire Celsi, a Democrat from Des Moines, says letting grocery stores and other retailers opt-out of accepting empties means many Iowans will have nowhere to get their deposits back. The governor hasn’t said what she will do with the bottle bill changes.
DES MOINES, IA
KELOLAND TV

Iowa Senate passes bottle bill

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) — Lawmakers in the Iowa Senate passed a revised bottle bill, this version of the bill is what the house had passed a month ago. Changes to Iowa’s bottle bill include an option for grocers to opt out of can and bottle redemption. Also...
IOWA STATE
cbs2iowa.com

Linn County Solid Waste Agency increasing fees on July 1

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (Iowa's News Now) — The Cedar Rapids Linn County Solid Waste Agency will be changing tipping fees and rates starting July 1. Landfill tipping fee will increase to $42.00 per ton; minimum disposal fees for cars/SUVS/minivans will remain at $10.00 per load; pickups/full-size vans will remain at $20.00 per load.
ktvo.com

Van catches fire in Ottumwa

OTTUMWA, Iowa — A van was destroyed by fire in Ottumwa Monday. It happened around noon at Godfrey’s Ale House on Northgate Street. According to Godfrey’s owner, when he went to start the van, the engine caught on fire. He believes it was due to an issue...
OTTUMWA, IA
Radio Iowa

Senate sends governor rewrite of Iowa’s Bottle Bill

For the first time in 44 years, lawmakers have voted to make changes in Iowa’s popular “Bottle Bill.”. “I’m glad this is happening. It’s time,” said Senator Jason Schultz of Schleswig, one of 30 Republicans who voted to accept House adjustments and send the bill to the governor.
IOWA STATE
KSHB 41 Action News

KSHB 41 Action News

Kansas City, MO
28K+
Followers
8K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest Kansas City, Missouri news and weather from KSHB 41 Action News, updated throughout the day.

 https://www.kshb.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy