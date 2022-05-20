ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kentucky State

Ky. AG to appeal judge’s block of abortion bill

WEKU
WEKU
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4MqY2K_0flDQWsw00

Kentucky Attorney General Daniel Cameron has filed a notice of appeal after a federal judge this week further blocked parts of a recently passed abortion law.

District Judge Rebecca Grady Jennings issued a preliminary injunction Thursday in a case brought against the state by Planned Parenthood and the ACLU after the law passed in mid April.

The measure makes it harder for minors to get abortions, restricts abortion medication and bans abortions at 15 weeks.

While the law is not billed as such, attorneys for the plaintiffs say it is an effective ban on abortion in the state, because providers can’t comply with certain new regulations not yet established by the state’s Cabinet for Health and Family Services. The ACLU also challenged the law’s 15 week ban, as it goes against the current federal right to pre-viability abortion.

The judge’s Thursday order means the state can’t enforce new regulations that haven’t yet been set up. The injunction also blocks the 15-week ban, pending the U.S. Supreme Court decision this summer in a Mississippi bill nearly identical to the language around Kentucky’s 15-week ban.

Depending on the outcome, the Mississippi case could overturn the 1973 landmark abortion case Roe v. Wade.

Grady Jennings previously issued two subsequent temporary restraining orders blocking all or parts of the bill, the second of which expired on Thursday.

Comments / 3

Related
WUKY

12 Kentucky counties set to undergo post-election audits

In past years, the attorney general's office has randomly chosen six counties for audit after elections. But with the General Assembly opting to expand that number, Cameron randomly pulled 12 names on slips of paper from a bourbon barrel on Tuesday. The counties set for audit include: Nicholas, Monroe, Graves,...
KENTUCKY STATE
clayconews.com

Kentucky Overdose Deaths Are Surging. Here's What I'm Doing to Help Alleviate the Suffering.

Column by U.S. Senate Republican Leader Mitch McConnell. Mitch McConnell, a Kentucky Republican, is the Senate Republican Leader. The CDC just released its preliminary estimate for overdose deaths in Kentucky last year, and the news is grim. After surging nearly 50% in 2020, overdose deaths in the Commonwealth increased by more than 13% in 2021, reaching a record of nearly 2,400.
KENTUCKY STATE
WEHT/WTVW

Federal Kentucky judge blocks parts of abortion law

KENTUCKY (WEHT) – A federal judge is extending an order blocking key portions of a new Kentucky abortion law. The law had forced the state’s two clinics to temporarily halt abortions. Federal Judge Rebecca Grady Jennings says those parts of the law would remain blocked until the U.S. Supreme Court rules on a related abortion […]
KENTUCKY STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Mississippi State
State
Kentucky State
Local
Kentucky Government
wtloam.com

Senator McConnell Announces Kentucky To Receive Nearly $36 million To Fight Opioid Addiction

U.S. Senate Minority Leader, Mitch McConnell, announced the Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services Administration will give $35,912,100 to the Commonwealth of Kentucky through the State Opioid response grant Program. Senator McConnell said this program directs resources to states with the highest overdose mortality rates, like Kentucky. He said substance abuse and overdose deaths have spiked dramatically in Kentucky over the past few years, adding new urgency to our fight against opioid addiction. Senator McConnell said he was proud to secure billions of dollars for programs that help combat drug abuse in this year’s government funding bill. He said our fight against substance abuse is far from over, but the grant gives our state the resources to take a positive step in the right direction. To date, McConnell has helped secure more than $350 million to combat drug abuse in Kentucky.
KENTUCKY STATE
wymt.com

AG’s office: Not currently investigating governor’s office

FRANKFORT, Ky. (AP/WYMT) - Officials with the Kentucky attorney general’s office say they are not currently investigating the governor’s office. They claim that Gov. Andy Beshear mischaracterized the purpose for its recent request for information from his administration. It’s the latest twist in an escalating political feud. Beshear...
KENTUCKY STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Abortion Law#Abortions#Ag#Planned Parenthood#The U S Supreme Court
103GBF

Kentucky Teen Signs Letter of Intent to Become a Plumber? Yep

All over the country, high school seniors are graduating and planning their college and career choices and paths. Some might take a few classes or courses to help them start a business, a few might attend a two-year or four-year university and work toward a degree, and others might enter into an apprenticeship or a trade school. Whatever the choice is, it's an exciting time of self-exploration and independence.
KENTUCKY STATE
spectrumnews1.com

In Focus: A closer look at the impact of Casey's law in Kentucky

KENTUCKY — Earlier this year, Governor Andy Beshear recently signed off on House Bill 362, which is designed to help strengthen Casey's law and people suffering from substance abuse disorders. During this In Focus Kentucky segment, Multimedia journalist Katie Forcade shares why this law matters so much to struggling...
KENTUCKY STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
NewsBreak
ACLU
kentuckytoday.com

Kentucky Baptist leaders respond to Guidepost investigation report

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (KT) – Kentucky Baptist leaders expressed sadness and disappointment at the findings of the exhaustive and scathing 288-page investigative report from Guidepost Solutions over clergy sexual abuse the past two decades that was released Sunday. Todd Gray, executive director-treasurer of the Kentucky Baptist Convention, responded with compassion...
KENTUCKY STATE
hazard-herald.com

Biggest cities in Kentucky 150 years ago

Compiled a list of the biggest cities in Kentucky 150 years ago using data transcribed from the 1870 U.S. Census. Originally published on stacker.com, part of the TownNews Content Exchange.
KENTUCKY STATE
kentuckytoday.com

A letter to Kentucky Baptists

The Guidepost Solutions Sexual Abuse Task Force Report released Sunday afternoon was heartbreaking and shocking, to say the least. The abuse perpetrated against fellow image-bearers — the fact that those involved in abuse held positions of leadership in Christian ministry, and the fact that the abuse was covered up — speaks to the level of spiritual darkness that was allowed to reign in some Southern Baptist churches and entities. After reading the report, the Lord led me to pray for sexual abuse survivors in a way I never had before. Romans 12:15 reminds us to “weep with those who weep,” and this is a time to grieve with our brothers and sisters in Christ.
KENTUCKY STATE
kcountry1057.com

Kentucky physician charged in murder-for-hire scheme

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (KT) – A federal criminal complaint was filed Thursday at U.S. District Court in Louisville, and an arrest warrant was issued, charging a local physician with the use of interstate commerce facilities in the commission of a murder-for-hire scheme. The U.S. Attorney’s office says, according to court...
LOUISVILLE, KY
leoweekly.com

As Primary Voters Move Kentucky’s GOP Farther Right, Will Others Follow?

Tuesday’s primary elections in Kentucky reflected increasing polarization of the two political parties. The Republican Party kept moving right, with the victories of several candidates who campaigned primarily on cultural issues and against government overreach. The Democratic Party kept moving left, with the U.S. Senate primary victory of former...
KENTUCKY STATE
WEKU

WEKU

Lexington, KY
89K+
Followers
8K+
Post
26M+
Views
ABOUT

Your trusted national and regional news source serving Lexington, Kentucky and beyond. Get the full story at WEKU.org

 https://www.weku.org

Comments / 0

Community Policy