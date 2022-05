JOHNSTOWN, Pa. (WJAC) — The Johnstown area sewer replacement project has been a controversial and costly endeavor dating back more than a decade. A group of property owners calling themselves The Alliance of Greater Johnstown Home and Property Owners are now trying to band together enough support to file a lawsuit against those behind the mandate that’s been forcing property owners to spend thousands of dollars replacing their sewer lines and deal with other unintended consequences.

