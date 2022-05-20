The Whitehouse Legion supports both veterans and their community

The Ohio State Fire Marshal and the Leipsic Fire Department are looking for information about an arson fire on May 5th. The fire started in a detached garage at a home at 17 E. Center St in Leipsic. The owner came home and saw evidence of the fire after it self-extinguished. Investigators from the fire marshal's office say the fire was intentionally set and they are offering a reward of up to $5,000 for any information that leads to the arrest of the person or people responsible. You can report information by calling the Leipsic Fire Department at 410-943-2421 or the State Fire Marshal's tip line at 1-800-589-2728.

LEIPSIC, OH ・ 23 HOURS AGO