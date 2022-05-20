The Whitehouse Legion supports both veterans and their community

The Williams County Grand Jury convened on May 17 and returned indictments against a total of twenty individuals including charges filed against Joshua Smallwood of Pioneer. Joshua A.Z. Smallwood, 30 of Pioneer was indicted on a total five counts including one count of Attempted Murder, a first-degree felony; one count of Abduction, a third-degree felony; one count of Felonious Assault, a second-degree felony; one count of Domestic Violence, a fourth-degree felony; and one count of Violating a Protection Order, a fifth-degree felony.
