— American Legion Post 46 and Veterans Coalition of the Crystal Coast will sponsor two Memorial Day observances. The first ceremony will be at 9:30 a.m. Saturday at the Beaufort Veterans Memorial in front of the county courthouse. American Legion Post members will place a wreath at 9:30 a.m., with other veterans’ groups placing wreaths throughout the day. The ceremony will consist of placing a wreath, playing of “Taps,” and lowering the flag to half-staff.

MOREHEAD CITY, NC ・ 11 HOURS AGO