ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Granite City, IL

Joyce Marie Dean

advantagenews.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleJoyce Marie Dean, 63, of New Baden, IL, formally of Granite City, IL died on Thursday, May 19, 2022 at her home. She was born on July 3, 1958 in Granite City, IL to Wilton and Deloris (McCoy) Sexton. Joyce was a member of...

www.advantagenews.com

Comments / 0

Related
advantagenews.com

Michael L. Byers

He was born on November 23, 1943, in Vincennes, IN the son of Adolph J. and Aline E. (Borden) Byers. On September 26, 1969, Michael married Patricia A. Ashby. She preceded him in death on November 26, 2010. Michael served his country in the United States Marines and was a...
EDWARDSVILLE, IL
advantagenews.com

Dawn Michelle Phillips

Dawn Michelle Phillips, 57, died April 30, 2022 at AdventHealth in Celebration, FL. Born August 7, 1964 in Alton, she was the daughter of Floyd E. and Barbara (Miles) Eby. Mrs. Phillips was a home health aide. She enjoyed camping, shopping and going to the beach and she loved her nieces and nephews. On June 28, 2004 she married Robert Clarence Phillips Jr. in East Alton. He survives. Also surviving is a son, Chance Edwards of East Alton, two brothers, Mark Burns of Cottage Hills, and Troy Eby (Yvonne) of Edwardsville, four sisters, Jackie King (Keith) of Selma, AL, Billie Hoxsie (Rob) of Elsah, Lawana Hunciker of Cottage Hills, and Tammy Clendenny (Devin) of Cottage Hills, her best friend, Brenda Rutz of Collinsville and her faithful companion, Joey. A visitation will be held from 4:00-7:00 p.m. Friday, May 27, 2022 at Gent Funeral Home in Alton. Online guestbook and information may be found at www.gentfuneralhome.com.
ALTON, IL
advantagenews.com

Barbara Ann Knight

71-year-old Barbara Ann Knight was born July 21,1950 in Alton, IL. Barbara entered eternal rest on May 19,2022, surrounded by her loved ones. Visitation service will convene Saturday June 4, 2022, 10 a.m., followed by the funeral service at 11 a.m. located at Bread of Life Fellowship Church. Services entrusted...
ALTON, IL
advantagenews.com

Adam T. Rhodes

Adam T. Rhodes, 34, passed away at 6:23pm on Sunday, May 22, 2022, at St. John’s Mercy Hospital. He was born on October 10, 1987, in Alton, the son of Randon and Christine (Lewis) Rhodes. Survivors include his father and step – mom: Randon and Linda Rhodes of Wood River, his mom and step – dad: Christine and Paul Hoover of Bethalto, a sister and brother in law: Laura and William Higgins of Moberly, Missouri, two nieces: Kennedy and Claire, his maternal grandparents: Charles and Alice Lewis of Alton, three step sisters, two step brothers, many aunts, uncles, cousins, and friends.
ALTON, IL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Granite City, IL
City
New Baden, IL
Local
Illinois Obituaries
City
Alhambra, IL
City
Belleville, IL
Granite City, IL
Obituaries
advantagenews.com

Linda D. Wineinger

Linda D. Wineinger, 81, of Wood River, IL passed away on Tuesday, May 24, 2022, at 12:52 am with her family by her side. She was born December 24, 1940, the daughter of Russel and Margaret (Trokey) White. On July 2, 1960, Linda married Kenneth Wineinger in Potosi, Missouri. He preceded her in death on February 5, 2017.
WOOD RIVER, IL
advantagenews.com

Steven Nicholas Janssen

Steven Nicolas Janssen, 20, passed away May 10, 2022 of injuries sustained in a motorcycle accident in Springfield, MO. Born March 2, 2002 in Alton, he was the son of Amy Bodenstab of Edwardsville and Steven Janssen of Godfrey. Known by many as "Big Tex", he was a great friend...
EDWARDSVILLE, IL
advantagenews.com

Max Legate

Max Legate, 68 of Marissa, Illinois and formerly of Granite City, Illinois passed away on Monday, May 2, 2022 at his home in Marissa. Max was born on May 27, 1953 in Racine, WI; the son of the late Maxwell Buford and Juanita Lucille (Fresen) Legate. Max was an operator for Granite City Steel for over 35 years and proudly served his country in the United States Army. Max loved to stay active and was known as a very competitive bowler, bowling 17 plus 300 games. He enjoyed being outside playing golf, riding his Harley, hunting and was and expert sharpshooter. He was active in the Granite City community, coaching the Granite City Warriors Hockey team and when he was out and about Max never met a stranger. His friends and family knew him as a man that had a heart of gold and would do anything to help someone. Most of all Max loved his family and will be remembered for all the special times they shared together.
GRANITE CITY, IL
advantagenews.com

John Alvin Lucker

John Alvin Lucker, 70, of Brighton, passed away on Friday, May 20, 2022, at River Crossing of Alton. He was born on August 25, 1951, in Alton, to the late Alvin and June (Hubner) Lucker. John retired from Schnucks as a custodian. He is survived by three brothers, Jim (Karen)...
BRIGHTON, IL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Obituary#Il
advantagenews.com

Robert E. Lyons

Robert E. Lyons, 92, died at 7:35PM on Friday, May 20, 2022, at his home in Godfrey, IL. Born in Alton, IL May 16, 1930, son of Earl and Margaret (Lucker) Lyons. He graduated from S.S. Peter and Paul Grade School in 1944 and Marquette Catholic High School in 1948. He served in the U.S. Air Force from 1951 to 1955, stationed 2 ½ years in Japan and Korea working as an Electronics maintenance man.
ALTON, IL
advantagenews.com

Bethalto Memorial Day ceremony to be held, but no parade

The Bethalto Memorial Day Parade is not going to happen this year. It has rolled through town most years over the last 6 decades but was canceled in 2020 due to COVID concerns. It returned last year. But Program Coordinator Jeff Allsman tells The Big Z why this year’s event...
BETHALTO, IL
advantagenews.com

Jerry D. Barton

Jerry D. Barton, 81, passed away at 9:56pm on Thursday, May 19, 2022, at St. Louis University Hospital. He was born on July 24, 1940, in Roxana, the son of the late Percy and Lela (Meador) Barton. He married the former Shirley Ann Carr on February 18, 1961, in South Roxana, and she survives. Other survivors include three sons and daughters in law: Joe and Brooke Barton of St. Charles, Missouri, Tim and Theresa Barton of Bethalto, Mike and Becky Barton of Roxana, eight grandchildren: Ashley and Brian Martinez, Thom Barton, Timmy Barton, Jacob Barton, Tony Barton, Joshua (Becca) Barton, Avery Barton, Ansley Barton, six great grandchildren: Chloe, Eden “Reese”, Graeme, Hayden, Foster, Elsie, an expectant great granddaughter, his step grandchildren: Zach, Abby (Ricky), Austin (Katie), Cierra (Kyle), his step great grandchildren, Kali, Finnley, Amelia, Phoenix, Lincoln, Kai, an expectant step great grandchild, a brother and sister in law: Fred and Jan Barton of Roxana, and many other extended family and friends.
ROXANA, IL
advantagenews.com

Patrick Coburn

Patrick Coburn, 81, of Chicago, and a native of Madison County, Ill., passed away peacefully May 18,2022. He spent his entire newspaper career at The State Journal- Register and the Illinois State Register, a predecessor to Springfield’s current daily newspaper. He used the practical skills learned at Eastern Illinois...
SPRINGFIELD, IL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Obituaries
advantagenews.com

Juneteenth Celebration June 18 in Alton

For the 31st time, Alton Residents will commemorate the anniversary of end of slavery in the United States on Saturday, June 18 at James Killion Park at Salu during the annual Juneteenth celebration. While slavery has been gone for generations in the United States, Juneteenth is a commemoration of the message of the end of slavery being delivered to the final group of slaves in Texas in June of 1865.
ALTON, IL
advantagenews.com

Madison man charged in Granite City murder

A Madison man is being held in connection with a Saturday night murder in Granite City. Investigators say 48-year-old Corey C. Ayers of Granite City died of his injuries. 44-year-old Sean L. Bennett of the 1600 Block of Wayne Lanter is charged in his death. The call came in to...
GRANITE CITY, IL
advantagenews.com

YWCA Girls Circle seeks summer participants

The YWCA of Southwestern Illinois is inviting parents and guardians to sign-up girls between the ages of 10 and 13 for its no-cost “Girls Circle” program this summer in Alton. The program places emphasis on generating, re-establishing, and continuing healthy relationships. YWCA executive director Dorothy Hummel tells The...
ALTON, IL
advantagenews.com

Several tornadoes hit STL region last week

The National Weather Service in St. Louis wrapped up its investigation into last Thursday’s severe weather outbreak and says there were a total of eight tornadoes that hit the region. Five were in Missouri and three in Illinois, including the strongest that struck parts of Breese and Greenville. That...
SAINT LOUIS, MO
advantagenews.com

Youth baseball & softball begins in Alton

The Alton Park & Recreation Department is gearing up for a busy summer, and it appears the fields at Gordon Moore Park will remain a busy place. Participation in youth baseball and softball continues to move in the right direction following the pandemic lull, according to the head of the department.
ALTON, IL
advantagenews.com

Two new measures promote Illinois-grown food

Illinois farmers will now have an easier time getting Illinois-grown food to Illinois eaters – thanks to two measures that passed the legislature this spring. Molly Pickering, deputy director of the Illinois Stewardship Alliance, told The Center Square that lawmakers came through for farmers by removing some barriers to local markets.
ILLINOIS STATE
advantagenews.com

Madison County TRIAD, Health Dept

Your browser does not support the audio element. Toni Corona from the Madison County Health Department and Capt. Kris Tharp join the show to talk about the department and helping older adults.
MADISON COUNTY, IL
advantagenews.com

Prep track roundup - girls @ state, boys @ sectionals

-0- The boys state track meet will be held later this week at Eastern Illinois University in Charleston. The dates for the state meet - May 26-28 (THU-SAT). The boys track sectionals were held last week. State qualifiers included:. * Class 3A. Simon McClain (Alton) - 300 hurdles. Class 3A...
ALTON, IL

Comments / 0

Community Policy