Joyce Marie Dean

Max Legate, 68 of Marissa, Illinois and formerly of Granite City, Illinois passed away on Monday, May 2, 2022 at his home in Marissa. Max was born on May 27, 1953 in Racine, WI; the son of the late Maxwell Buford and Juanita Lucille (Fresen) Legate. Max was an operator for Granite City Steel for over 35 years and proudly served his country in the United States Army. Max loved to stay active and was known as a very competitive bowler, bowling 17 plus 300 games. He enjoyed being outside playing golf, riding his Harley, hunting and was and expert sharpshooter. He was active in the Granite City community, coaching the Granite City Warriors Hockey team and when he was out and about Max never met a stranger. His friends and family knew him as a man that had a heart of gold and would do anything to help someone. Most of all Max loved his family and will be remembered for all the special times they shared together.

