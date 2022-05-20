ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mecklenburg County, NC

Lake Norman HS coach arrested for ‘sexual’ voicemail to student also PE teacher at West Meck HS

fox46.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA Lake Norman High School softball coach who is facing...

www.fox46.com

fox46.com

Victim ID’d, suspect charged in Rowan County homicide: RCSO

SALISBURY, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – The man killed in a Rowan County homicide Friday has been identified, and a suspect has been charged, according to the Rowan County Sheriff’s Office. Erick Brown, 60, was charged with murder and was placed in the Rowan County Detention Center under...
ROWAN COUNTY, NC
fox46.com

1 dead, 2 injured after shooting, police chase in Charlotte, CMPD says

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – A person was killed and two others were injured after a shooting prompted a police chase that ended in northeast Charlotte early Monday morning, according to the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department. Police said a man and woman called 911 around 1:30 a.m. to report...
CHARLOTTE, NC
County
Mecklenburg County, NC
Mecklenburg County, NC
Crime & Safety
fox46.com

Man given $1.5M bond after narcotics homicide investigation: UCSO

UNION COUNTY, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – A man is facing multiple charges after an extensive narcotics homicide investigation, according to the Union County Sheriff’s Office. Trenton Butler, 32, of Monroe was charged with death by distribution, second-degree murder, firearm by a felon, and more. 🚨 Queen City...
UNION COUNTY, NC
fox46.com

Fired, disgruntled worker charged in Gastonia workplace shooting: PD

GASTONIA, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – A Charlotte man who had been fired from his job was charged after going back to the business and shooting two people, Gastonia Police announced Monday. Officers responded to calls regarding gunshots around 5:30 a.m. Sunday at VIP Arcade on W. Franklin Blvd.
GASTONIA, NC
fox46.com

Rowan-Salisbury schools expecting bus delays due to severe weather

ROWAN COUNTY, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – Rowan-Salisbury schools should expect bus delays due to severe weather Monday. No buses rolled out until 3:00 p.m. Schools that dismiss at 3:30 p.m. should expect delays. Due to a tornado warning in Rowan County, school closings were delayed until 2:45 p.m.
fox46.com

Man wanted in deadly Gastonia shooting surrenders, police say

GASTONIA, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – Detectives are asking for help finding a 19-year-old Gastonia man accused of killing a teen and injuring another in a May 16 shooting in Gastonia, according to the Gastonia Police Department. Authorities said warrants were obtained charging Ja’Kelon Duval, 19, for the death...
GASTONIA, NC
fox46.com

NWS confirms EF1 tornado touched down Monday in Mecklenburg County

MECKLENBURG COUNTY (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — The National Weather Service confirmed an EF1 tornado touched down in Mecklenburg County during Monday’s severe weather. The NWS was on the ground in Charlotte and Cabarrus County Tuesday to determine if a tornado moved through several neighborhoods. Authorities said the EF1...
MECKLENBURG COUNTY, NC
fox46.com

NC voters’ views on Senate race, Biden

Dr. Peter Francia, a political science professor at East Carolina University, joined Queen City News Not to discuss the results of a new North Carolina poll on the race for U.S. Senate, and President Biden’s approval rating. For more poll results, visit Real Clear Politics.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
fox46.com

Multiple trees collapse onto homes in Cabarrus County Monday

CABARRUS COUNTY, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – Multiple trees fell onto homes across neighborhoods in Cabarrus County Monday afternoon as a Tornado Warning was issued for the area. The Tornado Warning has since expired but what’s left is a lot of clean-up for homeowners. Major damage has been...
CABARRUS COUNTY, NC
fox46.com

California church leaders, shooting survivors join in prayer

LAGUNA WOODS, Calif. (AP) — When a gunman began shooting at a Taiwanese American church luncheon, Shoei Su said he froze. The retired appraiser uses a walker and said he and many of the elderly congregants didn’t immediately know what was happening. He said the shooter said nothing before firing on churchgoers who were snapping photos after finishing lunch following last Sunday morning’s prayer service.
CALIFORNIA STATE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
fox46.com

Charlotte husband and wife create pancake mix sold nationwide

MINT HILL, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — A Charlotte-area husband and wife team is selling their own pancake mix nationwide, thanks to help from some popular grocery store chains. Before tying the knot, Marquita and Devin Cater met at Central Piedmont Community College. Their conversations often revolved around their...
CHARLOTTE, NC
fox46.com

StarMed giving away 600+ units of baby formula

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – StarMed Healthcare will be giving away 600+ units of baby formula, the group announced Friday. The giveaway event will be taking place Thursday, May 26, beginning at 10 a.m. at StarMeds Central Avenue and Tuckaseegee Road locations. The group is hoping to counter...
CHARLOTTE, NC
fox46.com

What is Delta 9 and how is it legal?

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — Delta 9 THC is one of more than 120 variations of cannabis. Last week, a Lakeshore Middle School student was charged after school officials say she brought Delta 9 THC gummies to campus. School officials say some kids took the gummies and required hospitalization.
CHARLOTTE, NC
fox46.com

Sunday Forecast: Scattered storms, cloudy skies

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (PINPOINT FORECAST) – Mostly cloudy skies and humid conditions will be around overnight along with scattered showers and storms. Low temperatures will also remain on the mild side in the mid to upper 60s. A bit of fog may develop overnight or early Monday morning, so watch...
CHARLOTTE, NC
fox46.com

Annual Cheerwine Festival returns after COVID cancellations

SALISBURY N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – The annual Cheerwine Festival saw patrons come out in droves after last year’s celebration was canceled due to COVID. The street in Salisbury, Cheerwine’s home, was packed with quintessential fair snacks, arts, crafts, jewelry, beer, and of course — plenty of Cheerwine.
SALISBURY, NC

