Authorities have released the name of the Hutchinson woman who was killed in a wrong way crash near Jordan Sunday morning. The state patrol has identified her as 19-year-old Arianna Vos. Authorities say she was a passenger in a vehicle that was hit by a wrong-way driver just before 3:30 am Sunday morning on Highway 169 and Delaware Avenue. The driver of the vehicle Vos was in, Cassidy Martin of Gaylord and passenger Alyssa Grutt of Hutchinson were taken to HCMC with non-life threatening injuries. The Chaska man driving the wrong way was not injured.

HUTCHINSON, MN ・ 22 HOURS AGO