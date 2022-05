The concept that undergirds America’s most popular business entity can be traced to a court case called “The Rebecca” that began more than 200 years ago. IncNow reports that this was the first time U.S. courts established the principle of limited liability. If you invested in a shipping sailboat that was about to cruise across the ocean and problems like running into another ship arose, you would be liable for paying only up to the amount of your investment—no more. The goal was to encourage commerce by limiting risk.

10 HOURS AGO