Eagle County, CO

Freeze Warning issued for Central Colorado River Basin, Central Yampa River Basin by NWS

weather.gov
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2022-05-20 22:00:00 MDT Expires: 2022-05-21 08:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold. To prevent freezing and possible bursting of outdoor water pipes they should be...

alerts.weather.gov

weather.gov

Winter Weather Advisory issued for Eastern Sawatch Mountains above 11000 Ft by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-24 15:05:00 MDT Expires: 2022-05-24 20:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Slow down and use caution while traveling. The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can be obtained by calling 5 1 1. Target Area: Eastern Sawatch Mountains above 11000 Ft; Leadville Vicinity, Lake County Below 11000 Ft; Northern Sangre de Cristo Mountains Between 8500 And 11000 Ft; Northwestern Fremont County Above 8500Ft; Pikes Peak above 11000 Ft; Southern Sangre De Cristo Mountains Between 7500 and 11000 Ft; Teller County, Rampart Range above 7500fT, Pike's Peak Between 7500 And 11000 Ft; Western Chaffee County Between 9000 and 11000 Ft; Western Mosquito Range, East Chaffee County above 9000Ft; Western Mosquito Range, East Lake County Above 11000 Ft; Wet Mountains between 6300 and 10000Ft WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM MDT THIS EVENING * WHAT...Snow. Localized and intermittent heavy snow, sleet, and very small hail producing additional quick accumulations of 1 to 3 inches of wintry precipitation. * WHERE...Portions of the southeast and central Colorado mountains and mountain valleys. * WHEN...Until 8 PM MDT this evening. * IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions and reduced visibilities.
CHAFFEE COUNTY, CO
weather.gov

Hydrologic Outlook issued for Daggett, Uintah by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-24 15:17:00 MDT Expires: 2022-05-25 14:30:00 MDT Urgency: Future Severity: Unknown Certainty: Possible Target Area: Daggett; Uintah Expect Increased Flows on the Green River Below Flaming Gorge Reservoir Due to Releases Releases from Flaming Gorge Reservoir will start to increase tomorrow May 24 and reach around 8600 cfs by the morning of May 26. The release is scheduled to last for 7 days before starting to ramp down. Anyone planning to recreate on area waterways should maintain awareness and use an abundance of caution in or near the water. The water will be much colder, run high and shift. Additionally, the Yampa River will increase later this week and increase flows especially below the confluence with the Green River. River levels near Jensen, UT are forecast to be near bankfull by early next week. Agriculture should take appropriate action to move or secure equipment near the river. Weather and reservoir release adjustments can change the flows on the Green River. Please monitor river conditions if your are recreating on, working near or traveling to the Green River below Flaming Gorge Reservoir.
DAGGETT COUNTY, UT
weather.gov

Hydrologic Outlook issued for Moffat by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-24 15:17:00 MDT Expires: 2022-05-25 14:30:00 MDT Urgency: Future Severity: Unknown Certainty: Possible Target Area: Moffat Expect Increased Flows on the Green River Below Flaming Gorge Reservoir Due to Releases Releases from Flaming Gorge Reservoir will start to increase tomorrow May 24 and reach around 8600 cfs by the morning of May 26. The release is scheduled to last for 7 days before starting to ramp down. Anyone planning to recreate on area waterways should maintain awareness and use an abundance of caution in or near the water. The water will be much colder, run high and shift. Additionally, the Yampa River will increase later this week and increase flows especially below the confluence with the Green River. River levels near Jensen, UT are forecast to be near bankfull by early next week. Agriculture should take appropriate action to move or secure equipment near the river. Weather and reservoir release adjustments can change the flows on the Green River. Please monitor river conditions if your are recreating on, working near or traveling to the Green River below Flaming Gorge Reservoir.
MOFFAT COUNTY, CO

