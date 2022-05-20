Freeze Warning issued for Central Colorado River Basin, Central Yampa River Basin by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-24 15:17:00 MDT Expires: 2022-05-25 14:30:00 MDT Urgency: Future Severity: Unknown Certainty: Possible Target Area: Daggett; Uintah Expect Increased Flows on the Green River Below Flaming Gorge Reservoir Due to Releases Releases from Flaming Gorge Reservoir will start to increase tomorrow May 24 and reach around 8600 cfs by the morning of May 26. The release is scheduled to last for 7 days before starting to ramp down. Anyone planning to recreate on area waterways should maintain awareness and use an abundance of caution in or near the water. The water will be much colder, run high and shift. Additionally, the Yampa River will increase later this week and increase flows especially below the confluence with the Green River. River levels near Jensen, UT are forecast to be near bankfull by early next week. Agriculture should take appropriate action to move or secure equipment near the river. Weather and reservoir release adjustments can change the flows on the Green River. Please monitor river conditions if your are recreating on, working near or traveling to the Green River below Flaming Gorge Reservoir.

DAGGETT COUNTY, UT ・ 58 MINUTES AGO