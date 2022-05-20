Freeze Warning issued for Central Colorado River Basin, Central Yampa River Basin by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-24 15:05:00 MDT Expires: 2022-05-24 20:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Slow down and use caution while traveling. The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can be obtained by calling 5 1 1. Target Area: Eastern Sawatch Mountains above 11000 Ft; Leadville Vicinity, Lake County Below 11000 Ft; Northern Sangre de Cristo Mountains Between 8500 And 11000 Ft; Northwestern Fremont County Above 8500Ft; Pikes Peak above 11000 Ft; Southern Sangre De Cristo Mountains Between 7500 and 11000 Ft; Teller County, Rampart Range above 7500fT, Pike's Peak Between 7500 And 11000 Ft; Western Chaffee County Between 9000 and 11000 Ft; Western Mosquito Range, East Chaffee County above 9000Ft; Western Mosquito Range, East Lake County Above 11000 Ft; Wet Mountains between 6300 and 10000Ft WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM MDT THIS EVENING * WHAT...Snow. Localized and intermittent heavy snow, sleet, and very small hail producing additional quick accumulations of 1 to 3 inches of wintry precipitation. * WHERE...Portions of the southeast and central Colorado mountains and mountain valleys. * WHEN...Until 8 PM MDT this evening. * IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions and reduced visibilities.
Comments / 0