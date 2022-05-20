Special Weather Statement issued for Hendry, Inland Broward County, Inland Collier County by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-21 17:24:00 EDT Expires: 2022-05-21 18:00:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Brevard; Indian River; Osceola The National Weather Service in Melbourne has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for West central Indian River County in east central Florida Southern Brevard County in east central Florida Southeastern Osceola County in east central Florida * Until 600 PM EDT. * At 524 PM EDT, a severe thunderstorm was located 9 miles southeast of Kenansville, moving northwest at 10 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. * This severe thunderstorm will remain over mainly rural areas of west central Indian River, southern Brevard and southeastern Osceola Counties. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.00 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH

BREVARD COUNTY, FL ・ 3 DAYS AGO