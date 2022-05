Crews from the City of Roseburg Fire Department and Douglas County Fire District No 2 battled a house fire early this morning. The blaze was reported just before 4:00 a.m. and was on the hillside above the 700 block of Northeast Garden Valley Boulevard. The unoccupied structure was fully engulfed with flames being seen from a wide area. The fire was reported as being knocked down by around 4:30 a.m. A fire investigator and police officials were called for. Details expected later from fire officials.

