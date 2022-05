ODESSA, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- A Snyder, Texas woman was arrested in Odessa Sunday after police said she left her children in a car with no air conditioning. Gloria Benitez, 33, has been charged with two counts of Child Endangerment. According to an affidavit, around 12:20 in the morning on May 22, an officer with the Odessa […]

ODESSA, TX ・ 5 HOURS AGO