ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
College Station, TX

Nick Saban apologizes to Jimbo Fisher after his shot at Texas AM

By John Jenkins
NoleGameday
NoleGameday
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1aNKY8_0flDMZ6b00

What a wild last couple of days in the college football world.

In what is considered a down period for college football, Alabama head coach Nick Saban has the country talking about his comments made yesterday regarding the Name, Image, Likeness, and the state of college football. Saban mentioned Texas A&M and Jackson State as two programs that have benefited greatly from NIL. Texas A&M head coach and former assistant to Saban, Jimbo Fisher held a press conference at 10 this morning.

The former Florida State head coach wasn’t pleased with the comments and didn’t back down even calling him a “Narcissist”. Coach Saban joined former players Jacob Hester and Bobby Carpenter on SXMCollege 84 this evening and apologized for singling anybody out. Saban’s statement was “I should have never really singled anybody out. That was a mistake and I really apologize for that part of it.”

READ MORE: Travis Hunter responds back to Nick Saban

SEC commissioner Greg Sankey issued a “public reprimand” of Alabama’s Nick Saban and Texas A&M’s Jimbo Fisher for their comments in the last 24 hours. Sankey stated both coaches have violated SEC bylaws 10.2.3 and 10.5.2 associated with Ethical Conduct for derogatory comments and public criticism of another institution’s athletics program.

READ MORE: Jimbo FIsher goes off on Nick Saban

The next time we will see the two together will most likely be during the SEC media day in July. While Jimbo was the first assistant to beat Nick Saban last year this will only add more juice to the game in Bryant Deny Stadium on October 8th. As a college football fan, this should excite and energize you for the upcoming season that lies ahead.

Follow NoleGameday on Twitter and Facebook

Comments / 0

Related
The Spun

Photos: Meet The Longtime Girlfriend Of Deion Sanders

Deion Sanders was once again in college football headlines this week, only this time, it wasn't because of anything he did to promote his Jackson State program. Instead, it was because of what Alabama Crimson Tide head coach Nick Saban said. Saban said that Jackson State got five-star recruit Travis...
NFL
The Spun

Look: Shannon Sharpe's Message For Nick Saban Went Viral

Alabama head coach Nick Saban ticked off a lot of people with his recent comments about Texas A&M "buying" all of their recruits. But it was his comments about Deion Sanders' Jackson State football program that made Shannon Sharpe really go off. On Friday's edition of Undisputed, Sharpe admonished Saban...
The Spun

Anonymous Coach Reveals His Opinion On Nick Saban Controversy

The stunned college football world watched a war of words break out between Nick Saban and Jimbo Fisher earlier this week. On Wednesday, Saban alleged that Texas A&M "bought every player" from its top-rated recruiting class through unsavory NIL deals. This prompted a heated rebuttal from Fisher the following day before the SEC publicly reprimanded both head coaches.
COLLEGE SPORTS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Tallahassee, FL
Sports
Local
Texas College Sports
Local
Texas Football
Local
Florida College Sports
State
Texas State
Tallahassee, FL
Football
City
Tallahassee, FL
College Station, TX
College Sports
State
Alabama State
Local
Florida Football
Local
Florida Sports
City
College Station, TX
Local
Texas Sports
College Station, TX
Sports
Tallahassee, FL
College Sports
College Station, TX
Football
The Spun

Paul Finebaum Reacts To Growing Criticism Of Nick Saban

Alabama head football coach Nick Saban has been the target of a lot of criticism over the last week. In an interview last week, Saban openly went after both Texas A&M and Jackon State, claiming that both programs paid players to commit to their respective programs. Saban even went as...
TUSCALOOSA, AL
The Spun

Richard Sherman Names Best Wide Receiver He Ever Faced

Richard Sherman has lined up against the NFL's premier wide receivers throughout his 11-season career. One stands out as perhaps the toughest opponent he's ever encountered. While sharing his jersey collection on The Richard Sherman Podcast, the five-time Pro Bowl cornerback called Calvin Johnson "arguably the best player I've ever played against."
NFL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jimbo Fisher
Person
Jacob Hester
Person
Nick Saban
The Spun

Colts Release Quarterback Following Nick Foles Signing

Upon officially signing Nick Foles on Monday, the Indianapolis Colts made room on their roster by waiving James Morgan. Morgan hasn't throw an NFL pass since the New York Jets made him the 125th overall pick of the 2020 Draft. After getting waived last August, the former Bowling Green and Florida International quarterback bounced around practiced squads -- including back to the Jets -- before landing with the Colts in December.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
The Spun

Photos: Meet The Longtime Wife Of Kirk Herbstreit

ESPN college football analyst Kirk Herbstreit is going to have a crazy fall. The former Ohio State Buckeyes quarterback will be covering both college football and the National Football League. Thankfully, the Herbstreits have a solid family foundation. Kirk has been married to his wife, Allison, since 1998. Hopefully they're...
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#College Football#Texas A M#American Football#Jackson State#Nil#Florida State#Sec#10 5 2
The Spun

Photos: Meet The Longtime Wife Of Coach Nick Saban

Alabama head football coach Nick Saban got himself into some trouble this week, when he spoke out on the recruiting classes of Texas A&M and Jackson State. Saban was speaking out on his frustration with the Name, Image and Likeness situation, though he called out two programs by name, which he admittedly regrets.
ALABAMA STATE
The Spun

NBA World Reacts To Viral Stephen A. Smith Video

A video of Stephen A. Smith arriving at the arena before the Eastern Conference Finals is going viral on social media. Smith, who's covering the Eastern Conference Finals for ESPN, made his entrance at the arena. Fans had some fun with the video. "He walkin around like he been averagin...
NBA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
College Sports
NewsBreak
Twitter
Sports
Texas A&M University
NewsBreak
Facebook
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

UNC target Matthew Mayer withdraws from NBA draft, will transfer

With one roster spot open for next season, the UNC basketball program has their sights set on adding a player in the transfer portal. And arguably their top target is now available. Former Baylor forward Matthew Mayer has opted to withdraw his name from the NBA draft pool and instead return to college with the intent on transferring out of Baylor, according to Zag’s Blog. The 6-foot-9 forward spent four seasons at Baylor and has one year of eligibility left. Along with North Carolina, Mayer has drawn interest from Illinois, USC, Texas Tech, Memphis, Arkansas, and Alabama among others. Mayer averaged 9.8 points,...
NBA
NoleGameday

NoleGameday

Tallahassee, FL
568
Followers
128
Post
131K+
Views
ABOUT

The latest coverage of Florida State athletics

 https://www.si.com/college/fsu

Comments / 0

Community Policy