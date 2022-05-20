Nick Saban apologizes to Jimbo Fisher after his shot at Texas AM

What a wild last couple of days in the college football world.

In what is considered a down period for college football, Alabama head coach Nick Saban has the country talking about his comments made yesterday regarding the Name, Image, Likeness, and the state of college football. Saban mentioned Texas A&M and Jackson State as two programs that have benefited greatly from NIL. Texas A&M head coach and former assistant to Saban, Jimbo Fisher held a press conference at 10 this morning.

The former Florida State head coach wasn’t pleased with the comments and didn’t back down even calling him a “Narcissist”. Coach Saban joined former players Jacob Hester and Bobby Carpenter on SXMCollege 84 this evening and apologized for singling anybody out. Saban’s statement was “I should have never really singled anybody out. That was a mistake and I really apologize for that part of it.”

SEC commissioner Greg Sankey issued a “public reprimand” of Alabama’s Nick Saban and Texas A&M’s Jimbo Fisher for their comments in the last 24 hours. Sankey stated both coaches have violated SEC bylaws 10.2.3 and 10.5.2 associated with Ethical Conduct for derogatory comments and public criticism of another institution’s athletics program.

The next time we will see the two together will most likely be during the SEC media day in July. While Jimbo was the first assistant to beat Nick Saban last year this will only add more juice to the game in Bryant Deny Stadium on October 8th. As a college football fan, this should excite and energize you for the upcoming season that lies ahead.

