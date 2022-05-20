ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Leon County, TX

Search for escaped TDCJ inmate expanding

By Matt McGovern
 4 days ago
LEON COUNTY, Texas (FOX 44) – The Texas Department of Criminal Justice says the search for escapee Gonzalo Lopez is entering a new, expanded phase.

The TDCJ, the Office of Inspector General (OIG), along with numerous law enforcement agencies, have concluded an exhaustive ground and air search in Leon County.

A contingent of personnel will remain in the county, and will be conducting strategic searches of areas outside of the original secured perimeter. The renewed focus by OIG, Texas Rangers, and U.S. Marshals is to leave no stone unturned as they follow leads and track Lopez’s whereabouts.

“Anyone who has knowledge of Lopez’s location should come forward,” said Inspector General Cris Love. “Those found to be helping or harboring him not only will face arrest and prosecution, but I believe they are putting themselves in danger. Lopez has a complete disregard for human life and will do what it takes to avoid capture. We will take this investigation where ever it leads us until Lopez is back in custody.”

Those with information on the suspect can call TDCJ OIG Crime Stoppers at 1-800-832-8477, or 936-437-5171. Lopez is approximately 6’0”, weighs 190 pounds, and was last seen wearing white clothing in a wooded area off of Highway 7 in Leon County. A $50,000 reward is being offered for information leading to the capture of Lopez.

Lori Banks
3d ago

I can assure you he ain't in the area! someone was waiting for him the moment he escaped! gone!

KAMR Local 4 News and Fox 14 News

Day 7 of search for Gonzalo Lopez

LEON COUNTY, Texas (FOX 44) – The search for escaped inmate Gonzalo Lopez continues for a 7th day. He is accused of taking over a transport bus and escaping. Texas Department of Criminal Justice PIO, Robert Hurst, says the last time a search gas gone on this long was the statewide search for the Texas […]
LEON COUNTY, TX
