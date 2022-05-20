Man pleads no contest to rape of teen at Olathe child welfare office

OLATHE, Kan. — A 22-year-old man has pleaded no contest to child sex charges regarding an incident in May 2018.

On Thursday, Michael Hamer entered a no contest plea to two counts of aggravated indecent liberties with a child and battery on a corrections officer.

Hamer was charged in 2018 with sexually assaulting a 13-year-old at an Olathe child welfare contractor’s office where children have been kept overnight because of a shortage of beds.

At the time of the incident , Johnson County District Attorney Steve Howe said authorities had dealt with many troublesome issues at the KVC Behavioral Healthcare office in Olathe.

A DCF spokesperson said the May 2018 incident was “the only sexual assault to occur with youth in a KVC office.” He said the staff member who was supervising the two teens and another youth is no longer employed with the contractor.

DCF did not say whether the employee was fired but did explain in an email that KVC was cited for regulatory violations.

Sentencing is set for August 4, 2022 at 2:30 p.m.

