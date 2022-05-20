Up in the air

ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cover picture for the articleABOVE PHOTO: U.S. Rep. Dwight Evans and Gov. Tom Wolf (far right) pose with other elected officials at Relish restaurant on Primary Election Day. (Photo by Solomon Williams) While the Democratic and Republican nominees for governor and lieutenant governor are set, the Republican senate primary is looking at a...

WHYY

Philly voters poised to consider creating Department of Aviation

Philadelphia may soon establish a Department of Aviation, a pandemic-inspired proposal that supporters say will help modernize the city’s airports, and bring them in line with some of their big city counterparts. On Monday, members of City Council’s Law & Government Committee approved a bill that would ask voters...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
penncapital-star.com

Philly Council approves bill allowing ticketing, towing of abandoned vehicles

PHILADELPHIA — Philadelphia City Council has approved a bill on behalf of Council President Darrell Clarke, D-5th District, allowing Public Safety Enforcement officers to ticket and tow abandoned cars on the city’s streets. Philadelphia Police will no longer have to enforce these violations under this legislation. The safety...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
State House and Senate candidates in Philadelphia face a colorful road to November

ABOVE PHOTO: Rep. Chris Rabb, (D-200th Dist.) at right with State Sen. Sharif Street (D-3rd Dist.) (Photos by Solomon Williams) After Tuesday’s Pennsylvania primary — held amid a swirl of controversy — the stage is set for November’s general election to be one of the most consequential in recent years in the commonwealth. Adding to the tension is the aftermath of court challenges to voter access and the fallout from the latest post-Census redistricting maps.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
CBS Pittsburgh

Pennsylvania U.S. Senate primary between Oz and McCormick headed for a recount

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – In the wake of Tuesday's primary elections, there is still a race we are still awaiting the results. For the Republican Senate primary race, we already know we're heading for an automatic recount, considering the difference between Dr. Mehmet Oz and Dave McCormick is only about 1,000 votes. Now, this is a state competition and although Dr. Oz is slightly ahead, it is McCormick who won the Republican vote in Allegheny County. On Friday, there were some issues with some of the ballot scanners – which isn't unusual at all, but this race has garnered new attention in the process. Both campaigns have already hired recount experts and strategists and before a recount begins, campaigns can start filing lawsuits to contest how individual counties counted votes. So far, neither campaign has gone as far to say that they've won the race – but both believe they will emerge victorious. An even closer look at the numbers will come on Monday when the effort to count votes continues.
ALLEGHENY COUNTY, PA
pghcitypaper.com

Summer Lee wins, paves way to becoming first Black woman from Pennsylvania in Congress

Three days after primary Election Day results were too close to call on May 17, the race for U.S. Congress in District 12 now has a proclaimed winner: state Rep. Summer Lee. The Associated Press called the results for Lee shortly after 6 p.m. on Fri., May 20, following a contentious five-way battle for the House seat. The race included over $3 million in ads purchased by United Democracy Project, a super PAC with ties to pro-Israel, pushing for Lee's closest opponent, Squirrel Hill attorney Steve Irwin, to win with claims that Lee isn't a "real Democrat."
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
kicks96news.com

Primary Election Day June 7th

Primary Election Day will be held on Tuesday, June 7th with polls open from 7 a.m. till 7 p.m. Due to redistricting, some of the polling locations might have changed. It’s recommended you check on your polling place ahead of time. Deadline for absentee voting on Saturday, June 4th...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
CBS Philly

Pennsylvania State Rep. Amen Brown Organizes Fan Giveaway At Building With Partial Air Conditioning In Wynnefield Heights

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — A fan giveaway was organized by Pennsylvania State Rep. Amen Brown at the Brith Sholom House in Wynnefield Heights. The representative learned that part of the building has been without air conditioning just as the heatwave was set to arrive. Brown also brought bottled water and bagged ice for the residents — many of whom are senior citizens. “We got a heatwave coming, we can’t wait on whatever city, state or federal agency to say, ‘Oh we’ll get to you within a couple weeks,’” Brown said. “We have to solve real people’s issues right now.” Two hundred fans, 200 bags of ice, and 150 cases of water were donated. Brown says the ice and water were purchased from local Black-owned businesses.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
thedp.com

Here are the candidates who came out on top during Tuesday’s Pennsylvania primary election

Ahead of November's general midterm election, Pennsylvania voters decided which candidates would represent each political party during the primary this Tuesday. Polling locations were open from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m. on May 17. On-campus residents who registered to vote in Pennsylvania were assigned to vote in Houston Hall's Bodek Lounge or in room 108 of the ARCH building, according to resources provided by the student-run, non-partisan political program Penn Leads the Vote.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE

