ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Boston, MA

Final proposal for undocumented immigrant driver’s licenses

By Ellen Fleming
WWLP
WWLP
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0jkMye_0flDKski00

BOSTON (WWLP) – On Beacon Hill, a final proposal was agreed upon that would give undocumented immigrants the ability to obtain a driver’s license.

Legislation has already passed in the House and the Senate, on Thursday a conference committee met to iron out the details. Within only a few hours after the Senate named their conference committee representatives, a final proposal was submitted without the support of the two Republicans on the committee.

Senators pass bill to allow undocumented immigrants to get driver’s licenses

Under the legislation, undocumented immigrants would be able to apply for a license and the I.D. would be valid for basic identification and driving. Supporters of the legislation argue that this will make the roads safer by ensuring all drivers would be properly trained and certified.

Opponents believe it is just a step too far. Republican Senator Ryan Fattman voted against the legislation earlier this month and also did not sign onto the conference committee report.

“I think there’s two major problems with it. One, it’s counterproductive for identity theft laws and two it’s counterintuitive to trying to have someone who’s here illegally, then try to become legal by giving them a card, you know, you’re disincentivizing them,” said Rep. Fattman.

These licenses would not be a REAL ID, so it would not be a valid form of Federal identification.

The two underlying bills both have strong enough margins to survive a veto from Governor Baker, who has stated his concerns with the legislation. The conference committee report will go back to both branches for approval before it makes its way to Governor Baker’s desk.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WWLP.

Comments / 25

Bryan Snow
3d ago

These are invaders, they are criminals aided and abetted by this criminal administration! National Security is gone! This is a coup d'etat for Marxist rule. How could they possibly attract intelligent supporters to their treasonous actions?

Reply
20
Glen Heywood
3d ago

its weird how Democrat politicians hate the hard working American tax paying citizens and love ileagal immigrants invaders that break our laws 🤔

Reply(3)
18
nope
3d ago

Will there be any polls taken to see how many illegals will now register and insure cars, as opposed to how many register to vote? Will these valid drivers licenses passed out to non citizens to our country have identifiers showing they are non citizens? Or will they be identical to a valid state ID??

Reply
8
Related
Boston Globe

Here’s where the Mass. gubernatorial candidates stand on rent control

With long-rising housing costs, some Massachusetts officials are urging a renewed look at bringing rent control, in some form, back to the Bay State. That debate reached the Democratic gubernatorial primary race last week, after Attorney General and race front-runner Maura Healey suggested on Friday that she would oppose changing state law to restore the practice, which was outlawed under a ballot initiative passed in 1994.
BOSTON, MA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Massachusetts Government
Boston, MA
Government
City
Boston, MA
NECN

Boston Rolls Out Plan to Address Mass. and Cass, Homelessness and Drug Crises

Months after clearing the homeless encampment in known as Mass. and Cass, Boston city leaders on Tuesday outlined the next steps for addressing the homelessness and substance abuse crises that helped create the settlement. Mayor Michelle Wu detailed an 11-point plan to improve public safety, health and cleanliness in the...
BOSTON, MA
MassLive.com

Massachusetts attorney general candidate Quentin Palfrey wants to shutdown Springfield courthouse; earns endorsement of City Councilor Jesse Lederman

Democratic attorney general candidate Quentin Palfrey is honing in on Central and Western Massachusetts issues in an attempt to lock in votes and pave his path to success. It’s a strategy that’s earned him an endorsement from Springfield City Council Vice President Jesse Lederman. “Often Beacon Hill forgets...
SPRINGFIELD, MA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Real Id#Illegal Immigrants#House#Senate#Republicans
MassLive.com

‘Highly unusual’: Courts investigate Encore casino license to Wynn Resorts in attempt to avoid ties to organized crime

The actions of the Mass. Gaming Commission almost a decade ago could be put under a new microscope after the Supreme Judicial Court ruled Monday that a lower court should look more closely at the “highly unusual character of the commission’s actions” related to the award of a casino license to Wynn Resorts and the casino company’s purchase of land in Everett.
EVERETT, MA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Republican Party
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
WBUR

New data on gun ownership among adolescents, and a shortage of barbershops in Mass.

This is the rundown for Radio Boston for May 23. Tiziana Dearing is our host. The number of adolescents owning guns nationwide increased by nearly half in the last decade, according to researchers at Boston College. The big increases were among "white, wealthy and rural adolescents." Meanwhile, rates of ownership among Black kids and other youths of colors, as well as low-income kids, were down.
BOSTON, MA
fallriverreporter.com

Massachusetts contractor accused of victimizing over 100 homeowners, cheating customers of over $1 million

TEWKSBURY– Middlesex District Attorney Marian Ryan has announced that Pasqualino Vittorio Spadorcia has pled guilty in connection with repeatedly and continually committing larceny by contracting to perform substantial home improvement repairs and projects with no intentions of completing the projects. In total, Spadorcia was successful in cheating the 17 victims named in the indictment out of over $1 million dollars. There have been more than one hundred homeowner-victims identified during the course of the investigation, with additional victims coming forward since the indictment.
TEWKSBURY, MA
NECN

Boston Public Schools Need ‘Immediate Improvement,' DESE Report Says; Read It Here

Boston Public Schools is struggling to operate on a basic level and is not addressing "systemic barriers" to equitable education, the Massachusetts Department of Elementary and Secondary Education said Monday in a scathing report. While crediting outgoing Superintendent Brenda Cassellius for progress on some initiatives, the DESE report concludes that...
BOSTON, MA
WWLP

WWLP

21K+
Followers
17K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

WWLP-22News has the latest breaking news, I-Team investigations and weather for Hampden, Hampshire, Franklin and Berkshire Counties, as well as reports from our exclusive bureau in the Massachusetts State House, at WWLP.com.

 https://WWLP.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy