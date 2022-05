The HP Chromebook X2 is a great Surface Pro alternative if you're on a budget. And now, this compact detachable 2-in-1 is on sale for a fraction of the price. For a limited time, you can get the HP Chromebook X2 for just $299 from Best Buy. That's $300 off its normal price of $599 or 50% percent off for you number crunchers out there. This is the Chromebook X2's lowest price ever and one of the best Memorial Day deals we've tracked this year.

