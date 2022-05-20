ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Horry County, SC

Horry County Fire Rescue battles 5-acre outdoor fire

By Kevin Accettulla
WBTW News13
WBTW News13
 4 days ago

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — Horry County Fire Rescue said Friday it was battling a five-acre outdoor fire.

Crews were called at 2:59 p.m. to an outdoor fire in the area of Cleveland Drive, HCFR said. Nearby structures are being protected.

Residents may see smoke in the area.

The Loris Fire Department and South Carolina Forestry Commission are assisting.

