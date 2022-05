ALBANY, GA – An Albany woman recovers in a Macon hospital tonight after being found with multiple gunshot wounds outside Phoebe’s Emergency Room early Monday morning. A Phoebe security guard says he went to investigate the sound of an automobile’s blaring horn around 4:10 this morning to find the woman slumped over and inside a black SUV parked in front of the hospital’s emergency entrance.

ALBANY, GA ・ 1 DAY AGO