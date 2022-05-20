Shots fired into car near Hamilton High; school locked down briefly
MILWAUKEE - Police are investigating a shots fired incident that happened around 12:20 p.m. near 61st and Morgan on the...www.fox6now.com
I'm honestly getting scared to leave home. I live near Aurora West Allis. I carry. My kids are always with me. I'm starting to think that I'll be driving them to Half Price Books, their favorite store, and one of us will get shot. What happened in the past 3 years? It has never been this bad.
And school not even out yet as then there will be more teens on the streets and courts
Wow why don't we start locking Up these animal Because that's what they are
