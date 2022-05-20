ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Milwaukee, WI

Shots fired into car near Hamilton High; school locked down briefly

By FOX6 News Digital Team
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMILWAUKEE - Police are investigating a shots fired incident that happened around 12:20 p.m. near 61st and Morgan on the...

Comments / 15

Shayly
3d ago

I'm honestly getting scared to leave home. I live near Aurora West Allis. I carry. My kids are always with me. I'm starting to think that I'll be driving them to Half Price Books, their favorite store, and one of us will get shot. What happened in the past 3 years? It has never been this bad.

Reply
2
Carol Pace
3d ago

And school not even out yet as then there will be more teens on the streets and courts

Reply
6
Tim Mckenzie
3d ago

Wow why don't we start locking Up these animal Because that's what they are

Reply
5
