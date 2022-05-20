Shots fired into car near Hamilton High; school locked down briefly

KENOSHA, Wis. (CBS) -- A woman shot and killed a dog that got loose in Kenosha, Wisconsin Monday. Kenosha police said a man was walking a dog near 3606 50th St. when the dog got loose. A 22-year-old woman shot and killed the dog, police said. The woman was taken into custody and is expected to be charged with a felony of reckless endangering public safety, and likely other charges related to animal cruelty.The woman was being held in jail late Monday and will be in court on Tuesday.

