Marcus Washington Jr., Grovetown cornerback, signs with Georgia after reclassifying from 2023 to 2022

The 4-star defensive back signed with the Bulldogs in a ceremony Friday at Grovetown High School.

Joshua L. Jones via Imagn Content Services, LLC

Star Grovetown cornerback Marcus Washington Jr. signed with Georgia on Friday after announcing earlier in the week that he'd be reclassifying from the Class of 2023 to 2022.

Washington will finish his high school credits this spring and enroll with the rest of the 2022 Georgia class on May 31.

Washington joins a 2022 Georgia class loaded with in-state products:

• Malaki Starks, S (Jefferson)

• Mykel Williams, EDGE (Hardaway)

• De'Nylon Morrissette, WR (North Cobb)

• Oscar Delp, TE (West Forsyth)

• Gunner Stockton, QB (Rabun County)

• CJ Washington, LB (Cedartown)

• CJ Madden, EDGE (Cedar Grove)

• Griffin Scroggs, OL (Grayson)

• Christen Miller, DT (Cedar Grove)

• Darris Smith, EDGE (Appling County)

• EJ Lightsey, LB (Fitzgerald)

• Cole Speer, WR (Calhoun)