ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Atlanta, GA

Marcus Washington Jr., Grovetown cornerback, signs with Georgia after reclassifying from 2023 to 2022

By Mike Swanson
Scorebook Live
Scorebook Live
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2CsQZv_0flDIZFR00

The 4-star defensive back signed with the Bulldogs in a ceremony Friday at Grovetown High School.

Joshua L. Jones via Imagn Content Services, LLC

Star Grovetown cornerback Marcus Washington Jr. signed with Georgia on Friday after announcing earlier in the week that he'd be reclassifying from the Class of 2023 to 2022.

Washington will finish his high school credits this spring and enroll with the rest of the 2022 Georgia class on May 31.

Washington joins a 2022 Georgia class loaded with in-state products:

• Malaki Starks, S (Jefferson)

• Mykel Williams, EDGE (Hardaway)

• De'Nylon Morrissette, WR (North Cobb)

• Oscar Delp, TE (West Forsyth)

• Gunner Stockton, QB (Rabun County)

• CJ Washington, LB (Cedartown)

• CJ Madden, EDGE (Cedar Grove)

• Griffin Scroggs, OL (Grayson)

• Christen Miller, DT (Cedar Grove)

• Darris Smith, EDGE (Appling County)

• EJ Lightsey, LB (Fitzgerald)

• Cole Speer, WR (Calhoun)

Comments / 0

Related
CBS 46

Fastest-growing counties in Georgia

(STACKER) -- Why do people move from one county or region to another? The usual suspects are jobs, family, significant others, and overall cost of living, but there are other elements at play. For those with children, moving within close proximity of a highly rated school district is a key contributing factor. For younger adults just starting out, living someplace with a vibrant social scene might be a top priority.
GEORGIA STATE
WSAV News 3

Counties with highest COVID-19 infection rates in Georgia

(Stacker) — The vaccine deployment in December 2020 signaled a turning point in the COVID-19 pandemic. By the end of May 2021, 40% of the U.S. population was fully vaccinated. But as vaccination rates lagged over the summer, new surges of COVID-19 came, including Delta in the summer of 2021, and now the Omicron variant, […]
GEORGIA STATE
WSAV News 3

State baseball games in Statesboro postponed until Tuesday

STATESBORO, Ga. (WSAV) – The GHSA has postponed the Class 2A state baseball finals between Vidalia and Thomasville until Tuesday due to the high probability of thunderstorms. Vidalia and Thomasville will play Game 1 of their state championship series at J.I. Clements Stadium on Tuesday at 10 a.m., with Game 2 following 30 minutes after […]
STATESBORO, GA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Loganville, GA
Football
Columbus, GA
Football
Loganville, GA
Education
Fitzgerald, GA
Football
Jefferson, GA
Education
Local
Georgia Sports
Ellenwood, GA
Football
Cedartown, GA
Football
Cumming, GA
Football
Griffin, GA
Education
Columbus, GA
Sports
Columbus, GA
Education
Jefferson, GA
Sports
Atlanta, GA
Football
City
Calhoun, GA
City
Kennesaw, GA
City
Ellenwood, GA
City
Loganville, GA
City
Jefferson, GA
City
Columbus, GA
Tiger, GA
Education
Loganville, GA
Sports
Atlanta, GA
Sports
Cedartown, GA
Sports
City
Griffin, GA
Cedartown, GA
Education
City
Atlanta, GA
Jefferson, GA
Football
Atlanta, GA
Education
City
Fitzgerald, GA
City
Cumming, GA
City
Washington, GA
Calhoun, GA
Football
Kennesaw, GA
Football
Calhoun, GA
Sports
Tiger, GA
Sports
City
Cedartown, GA
City
Tiger, GA
Griffin, GA
Sports
Grovetown, GA
Sports
Calhoun, GA
Education
State
Washington State
Ellenwood, GA
Sports
Kennesaw, GA
Education
Cumming, GA
Sports
City
Grovetown, GA
Local
Georgia Education
Griffin, GA
Football
State
Georgia State
City
Baxley, GA
Local
Georgia Football
Fitzgerald, GA
Sports
Grovetown, GA
Education
Cumming, GA
Education
Kennesaw, GA
Sports
Centre Daily

Vegas sets Clemson win total for 2022 college football season

Last season left a lot to be desired as Clemson missed out on the ACC title and the College Football Playoff for the first time in six straight years. But the odds makers in Vegas appear to be high on the Tigers' chances this fall, setting the team's over/under win total at 10.5 for the 2022 football season.
CLEMSON, SC
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Marcus Washington
IN THIS ARTICLE
#American Football#Highschoolsports#Grovetown High School#Imagn Content Services#Llc Star#Wr#Lb
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
High School
NewsBreak
Education
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
WJBF

Westside’s Brian Green commits to Point, five Fox Creek seniors sign NLI

AUGUSTA, Ga (WJBF) – Friday six local athletes continue their student-athletic careers at the next level. Westside Brian Green signs with Point University (football). Fox Creek Lucas McHanan signs with Erskine (football). Michael Adams signs with USC Union (baseball). Chseney Lepard signs with Lander (baseball). Phebe Nevils signs with Gardener-Webb (cheer). Andi Howell signs with […]
AUGUSTA, GA
HBCU Gameday

SC State women’s basketball legend inducted into Hall of Fame

Roberta Williams was the first female athlete to receive a full scholarship at SC State in 1976. When her career concluded in 1980, the Burke High graduate had become the most prolific scorer in SC State women's basketball history. The post SC State women’s basketball legend inducted into Hall of Fame appeared first on HBCU Gameday.
ORANGEBURG, SC
Scorebook Live

Scorebook Live

New York, NY
1K+
Followers
1K+
Post
185K+
Views
ABOUT

The latest news on high school athletics from across the country.

 https://www.scorebooklive.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy